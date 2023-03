Northeast Election 2023: BJP+ Wins In Nagaland & Tripura; NPP Largest Party In Meghalaya

The Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies have crossed the majority mark and emerged victorious in Tripura and Nagaland. Meghalaya, on the other hand, is heading towards a hung assembly with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's NPP emerging as the largest party. However, the BJP and NPP are likely to forge a pre-poll alliance. All three states have 60-member assemblies, respectively.

Tripura polls: BJP+ gets the majority

The BJP-IPFT alliance won 33 seats in the 60-member Tripura assembly, securing its return to power in the northeastern state for the second time in a row.

According to the Election Commission website, the BJP bagged 32 seats while the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) got one. CLICK HERE for live updates related to Tripura Poll Results 2023.

CONSTITUENCIES Winning Candidate Party Simna Brishaketu Debbarma Tipra Motha Party Mohanpur Ratan Lal Nath BJP Bamutia Nayan Sarkar CPI(M) Barjala Sudip Sarkar CPI(M) Khayerpur Ratan Chakraborty BJP Agartala Sudip Roy Barman Congress Ramnagar Surajit Datta BJP Town Bordowali Manik Saha BJP Banamalipur Gopal Chandra Roy Congress Majlishpur Sushanta Chowdhury BJP Mandaibazar Swapna Debbarma Tipra Motha Party Takarjala Biswajit Kalai Tipra Motha Party Pratapgarh Ramu Das CPI(M) Badharghat Mina Rani Sarkar BJP Kamalasagar Antara Sarkar Deb BJP Bishalgarh Sushanta Deb BJP Golaghati Manab Debbarma Tipra Motha Party Suryamaninagar Susanta Chakraborty Congress Charilam Jishnu Dev Varma BJP Boxanagar Samsul Haque CPI(M) Nalchar Kishor Barman BJP Sonamura Shyamal Chakraborty CPI(M) Dhanpur Pratima Bhoumik BJP Ramchandraghat Ranjit Debbarma Tipra Motha Party Khowai Subrata Majumdar BJP Asharambari Animesh Debbarma Tipra Motha Party Kalyanpur-Pramodnagar Pinaki Das Chowdhury BJP Teliamura Kalyani Saha Roy BJP Krishnapur Bikash Debbarma BJP Bagma Ram Pada Jamatia BJP Radhakishorpur Pranajit Singha Roy BJP Matarbari Abhishek Debroy BJP Kakraban-Shalgara Jitendra Majumder BJP Rajnagar Swapna Majumder BJP Belonia Dipankar Sen CPI(M) Santirbazar Pramod Reang BJP Hrishyamukh Asoke Ch. Mitra CPI(M) Jolaibari Sukla Charan Noatia IPFT Manu Mailafru Mog BJP Ampinagar Pathan Lal Jamatia Tipra Motha Party Amarpur Ranjit Das BJP Karbook Sanjoy Manik Tripura Tipra Motha Party Raima Valley Nandita Debbarma(Reang) Tipra Motha Party Kamalpur Manoj Kanti Deb BJP Surma Swapna Das Paul BJP Ambassa Chitta Ranjan Debbarma Tipra Motha Party Karamchara Paul Dangshu Tipra Motha Party Chawmanu Sambhu Lal Chakma BJP Pabiachara Satyaban Das Congress Fatikroy Sudhangshu Das BJP Chandipur Tinku Roy BJP Kailashahar Birajit Sinha Congress Kadamtala-Kurti Dilip Tanti BJP Bagbassa Jadab Lal Debnath BJP Dharmanagar Biswa Bandhu Sen BJP Jubarajnagar Sailendra Chandra Nath CPI(M) Panisagar Binay Bhushan Das BJP Pecharthal Santana Chakma BJP Kanchanpur Bimanjoy Reang Independent Sabroom Jitendra Chaudhury CPI(M)

Nagaland Assembly Elections: NDPP-BJP alliance to again form govt

The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance has crossed the 31-seat majority mark by winning 37 seats, the Election Commission said.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won 25 seats while its alliance partner got 12 seats, the EC said.

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) has won two seats while LJP (Ram Vilas) nominee has triumphed in two seats. CLICK HERE for live updates related to Nagaland Poll Results 2023.

List of Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023 Winners Constituency Winner Party Dimapur-I H. Tovihoto Ayemi BJP Dimapur-II Moatoshi Longkumer NDPP Dimapur-III Hekani Jakhalu NDPP Ghaspani-I N. Jacob Zhimomi BJP Ghaspani-II Zhaleo Rio NDPP Tenning Namri Nchang NCP Peren Taditui Rangkau Zeliang NDPP Western Angami Salhoutuonuo Kruse NDPP Kohima Town Dr Tseilhoutuo Rhutso (Dr Ato) NPP Northern Angami - I Dr.Kekhrielhoulie Yhome NDPP Northern Angami -II Neiphiu Rio NDPP Tseminyu Jwenga Seb JDU Pughoboto Dr Sukhato A Sema Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) Southern Angami-I Kevipodi Sophie Independent Southern Angami-II Kropol Vitsu BJP Pfutsero Dr.Neisatuo Mero Independent Chizami K. G Kenye NDPP Chazouba Kudecho Khamo NDPP Phek Kuzholuzo Nienu Naga Peoples Front Meluri Z.Nyusietho Nyuthe NDPP Tuli A. Pangjung Jamir BJP Arkakong Nuklutoshi NPP Impur T N Mannen NDPP Angetyongpang Tongpang Ozukum NDPP Mongoya Imkongmar NDPP Aonglenden Sharingain Longkumer NDPP Mokokchung Town Metsubo Jamir NPPD Koridang Imkong L. Imchen BJP Jangpetkong Temjenmenba NDPP Alongtaki Temjen Imna Along BJP Akuluto Kazheto Kinimi BJP Atoizu Picto Nationalist Congress Party Suruhuto S. Toiho Yeptho Nationalist Congress Party Aghunato G Ikuto Zhimomi NDPP Zunheboto K Tokugha Sukhalu NDPP Satakha G. Kaito Aye NDPP Tyui Yanthungo Patton BJP Wokha Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe National Congress Party Sanis Mhathung Yanthan NDPP Bhandari Achumbemo Kikon Naga Peoples Front Tizit P. Paiwang Konyak BJP Wakching W Chingang Konyak NDPP Tapi Noke Wangnao NDPP Phomching K Konngam Konyak BJP Tehok C.L. John NDPP Mon Town Y Mankhao Konyak Nationalist Congress Party Aboi C. Manpon Konyak Independent Moka A Nyamnyei Konyak National People's Party Tamlu B. Bangtick Phom Independent Longleng A Pongshi Phom NCP Noksen Y. Lima Onen Chang

Republican Party of India (Athawale) Longkhim Chare Sethrongkyu BJP Tuensang Sadar-I P. Bashangmongba Chang BJP Tuensang Sadar-II Imtichoba

Republican Party of India Tobu Naiba Konyak Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) Noklak P Longon Nationalist Congress Party Thonoknyu Benei M Lamthiu NPP Shamator-Chessore S Keoshu Yimchunger

NDPP Seyochung-Sitimi C. Kipili Sangtam NPP Pungro-Kiphire S. Kiusumew Yimchunger NDPP

Meghalaya polls: NPP to emerge as largest party

Meghalaya is heading towards a hung assembly as no party is able to cross the 31-seat majority mark. The NPP has won 18 seats and is leading in seven others.

The UDP has won 11 seats, while the BJP has won two seats and is leading on one. CLICK HERE for live updates related to Meghalaya Poll Results 2023.