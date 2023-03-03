Northeast Elections: Big Leaders Who Failed To Pack A Punch These Polls | A List

The assembly polls results have been declared for the Northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance are looking to form governments in all the three states.

The recently concluded polls of Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland saw a chunk of big winners and a host of leaders who faced defeat in the elections. Surprisingly, the list consists of some prominent and well-known faces of Northeastern politics.

Prominent faces from BJP to Congress and from CPM to the various regional parties, have got listed as the biggest losers of the Northeast assembly polls.

Defeat of Tripura & Meghalaya BJP presidents came up as surprise

Beginning with Meghalaya high-profile close contest between Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and BJP's Bernard Marak from the South Tura constituency. The incumbent CM defeated close rival Bernard Marak in a neck-to-neck contest by nearly 3,000 votes. The defeat of Congress' Brenzield Marak, Trinamool Congress' Richard Marak, United Democratic Party's (UDP) John Leslee K Sangma from their respective seats is a big blow to the respective parties.

One of the biggest surprise defeats in the elections is of Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie, who lost the West Shillong seat to UDP's candidate Paul Lyngdoh by a margin of over 4,100 votes. He finished third after NPP’s Mohendro Rapsang in the results.

A tight contest was seen in the Mairang seat, where Congress candidate Batskhem Ryntathiang lost to UDP Chief Metbah Lyngdoh by a thin margin of 155 votes. Lyngdoh got 19,066 votes while Ryntathiang finished second with 18,911 votes.

Meghalaya former Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Mukul Sangma lost the Tikrikilla seat to NPP’s Jimmy D Sangma. However, Mukul won the Songsak seat against NPP’s Nihim Shira by a thin margin of 372 votes. He contested from two assembly seats.

Meghalaya's Congress President Vincent H Pala losing against NPP’s Santa Mary Shylla by 1,828 votes from Sutnga Saipung seat was another blow for the Congress.

Tripura's BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee defeat came up with a surprise. He lost to Congress' Gopal Chandra Roy in a tight contest from the Banamalipur-9 seat by a margin of 1369 votes.