Piyush Goyal Credits PM Narendra Modi For BJP Victories In Northeast Elections 2023

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies emerged victorious in Nagaland and Tripura, Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the pivotal role played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi behind the rise of the saffron party in the Northeast. Crediting PM Modi for keeping the northeastern states in focus and asserting that India is in safe hands under his leadership, Goyal stated, "Northeast over the years hasn't received the kind of attention that we have seen under the regime of PM Modi."

He went on to highlight that PM Modi visited the northeastern states periodically, and the result can be seen in the Assembly Elections 2023 results of the three states - Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya. "PM Modi has plans in sight for northeast's development. He has earned the trust of the northeast people through his outreach and commendable work," he went on to mention.

Piyush Goyal's dig at Congress

The Union Minister went on to take a dig at the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi. "Clearly the Congress is a party without direction, leadership and vision. They only make derogatory comments, casting all sorts of false narratives about India and the kind of demeaning language used by them is in front of everyone," he added.

While highlighting that PM Modi has become the tallest leader in the country, and the people are satisfied with his decisive leadership, he stated that the Prime Minister of India was working throughout the year to take the country to glory.

His comments came after the BJP emerged victorious in Tripura and secured a majority in Nagaland along with its ally the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). The BJP won 32 seats in Tripura and along with NDPP bagged 37 seats in Nagaland. The BJP is likely to go in alliance with National People's Party and United Democratic Party in Meghalaya which saw a hung assembly.

The National People's Party emerged as the single-largest party in Meghalaya with 26 seats while the BJP emerged victorious in two. The UDP is the second-largest party in the state with 11 MLAs.