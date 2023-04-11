UP Urban Local Body Polls: Nomination For First Phase Begins Today; Voting In May

The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission (UPSEC) on Sunday announced the dates for the urban local body elections. According to UPSEC, the nominations for the first phase of the UP urban local body election will begin in nine divisions today (April 11). Candidates who plan to contest the election can purchase and deposit their nomination papers between April 11 and 17. The authorities will secure the nomination papers filed between April 18 and April 25, and the last date for withdrawal of the nomination papers for both phases is between April 20 and April 27.

According to the announcement, voting in the first phase will be held in Saharanpur, Moradabad, Agra, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Devi Patan, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi divisions, and the polling for the first phase will be held on May 4. Going by the announcement, the second phase will be conducted on May 11, and the counting of the votes will be done on May 13, 2023.

The state of Uttar Pradesh has a total of 760 urban local bodies which include 17 municipal corporations, 199 Nagar Palika Parishads, and 544 Nagar Panchayats. The District Magistrates will release the notification for the first phase today, April 11, and for the second phase, it will be released on April 17, 2023.

This urban body election in the state of Uttar Pradesh is being held for a total of 14,686 posts in all urban local bodies, which include 17 posts of mayor and 1430 posts of corporators in municipal corporations, 199 posts of chairperson, and 5327 Nagar Palika Parishad members, and 544 posts of chairperson and 7178 members in nagar panchayats. It is to be noted that the number of local bodies as compared to the 2017 elections has increased by 107, which include one municipal corporation, one nagar palika parish, and 105 new nagar panchayats.

