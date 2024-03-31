×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 10:58 IST

Top Leaders Join INDI Bloc Rally in Show of Strength, BJP Calls it 'Ali Baba 40 Chor Party'

INDI alliance is holding a mega rally at Delhi's historic Ramlila Maidan, all top INDI leaders including Mrs Soren and Sunita Kejriwal are expected to attend.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
INDI Alliance's Mega Rally at Ramlila Maidan being held in the backdrop of Kejriwal's arrest
New Delhi: A mega rally is being held at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan following the arrest of Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal around nine months after the Opposition's rainbow coalition started taking shape, which later emerged as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive (INDI) Alliance. The rally is also seen as a show of strength and Opposition unity ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections. The Delhi Police is on alert and traffic advisory has been issued for commuters travelling to central Delhi between 9 am to 3pm. Meanwhile, BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi has hit out on the INDI alliance ahead of the mega rally, calling it the Opposition's bid to save their corrupt empire and not democracy.

INDI Bloc's Mega Rally at Ramlila Maidan | Follow LIVE UPDATES   

  • Sunita Kejriwal To Attend Rally 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita will attend the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday and read out a message from her husband who is in the Enforcement Directorate custody in connection with an excise policy-linked case. 

  • Top INDI Leaders to Attend Rally 

Top INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Farooq Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav are set to attend the Loktantra Bachao Rally being held at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. 

 

(This is a LIVE copy) 

Published March 31st, 2024 at 09:43 IST

