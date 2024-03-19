×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 13:42 IST

BJP Likely To Pick Raj Thackeray To Counter Uddhav in Maharashtra: MNS Chief Meets Tawde, Amit Shah

Raj Thackeray had parted ways with the Shiv Sena, when it was undivided and led by his cousin Uddhav Thackeray. Stay tuned for latest updates.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday
Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday | Image: Republic
New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, political mercury seems to be rising in Maharashtra as Raj Thackeray holds back-to-back-meetings with BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Tuesday, March 19. 

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. Thackeray, who arrived here on Monday, was joined by BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde when he met Shah. 

Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday 

 

Upon arriving in the national capital, Thackeray said, “I was told to come to Delhi. So I came. Let's see.” However, he did not speak to the media after the meeting. Sources said that the MNS is demanding three seats- South Mumbai, Shirdi and Nashik, to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 
 

Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday 

 

After the meeting, Raj Thackeray and BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde were seen leaving from the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Delhi.

 

 

BJP May Pick Raj Thackeray to Counter Uddhav 

The meetings between Raj Thackeray and BJP's central leadership indicate that the BJP is looking to ally with him for the Lok Sabha polls to boost its alliance in the western state and counter Uddhav Thackeray. 

If the alliance is sealed, the MNS may be given one seat to contest from Mumbai, the Maharashtra capital where his cousin Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction enjoys some influence.

Raj Thackeray had parted ways with the Shiv Sena, when it was undivided and led by his cousin. However, his MNS could not make much impact even though he is seen as a powerful orator and enjoys a certain following.

If given entry to the NDA fold with seats to contest in the upcoming polls, Raj Thackeray may get a shot at reviving his and his party's political fortunes

 

 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

