Advertisement

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the dates for Lok Sabha and some state Assembly elections. Addressing a press conference, Chief Elections Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said that the elections for the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in 7 phases. The polling will start on April 19 and continue till May 19. The counting of votes will be held on June 4 and the result will be declared on the same day. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies at over 12 lakh polling stations across the country. With the announcement of dates, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into force immediately. The official tenure of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) led 17th Lok Sabha session is set to expire on 16 June 2024.

Watch LIVE : Press Conference by Election Commission to announce schedule for General Elections 2024 to Lok Sabha & State Assemblies https://t.co/M8MRkdUdod — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) March 16, 2024

In the last parliamentary polls, the BJP had won 303 seats while the Congress got 52 seats. It could not muster enough numbers to claim the position of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule

Key Highlights From CEC Rajiv Kumar's Address:-

"We are committed to give the nation a truly festive, democratic environment. The term of the 17th Lok Sabha is due to expire on 16th June 2024. The terms of the Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are also due to expire in June 2024. Elections are due in Jammu and Kashmir..."

We have 97 crore registered voters, 10.5 lakh polling stations, 1.5 crores polling officials and security staff, 55 lakhs EVMs, 4 lakhs vehicles."

Polling stations are set up nationwide, each with unique challenges, be it snowy peaks in the North or coastal shores in South. From Rajasthan's desserts to Arunachal's jungles, ECI reaches to voter where ever they are, strengthening democracy.

"10.5 lakh polling booths nationwide offer a seamless voting experience for voters, equipped with assured minimum facilities. From ramps for PwDs to assistance for pregnant women, our aim is inclusive participation. Every voice matters", said CEC Rajiv Kumar.

To make the 'Chunav ka Parv' inclusive & participative, a home voting facility is available to 85+ & PwD voters with 40% benchmark disability. Volunteers, wheelchairs & transport facilities are also at a polling station.

The daunting challenges in conducting free and fair elections are four-fold, the 4Ms: muscle, money, misinformation, and MCC violations - CEC Rajiv Kumar.

ECI is committed and has put in place measures to deal with these disruptive challenges, Rajiv Kumar stated.

ECI offers 27 apps and portals for all stakeholders. cVigil empowers citizens to report MCC violations & assured action within 100 mts. KYC app facilitates informed voting. A revamped results portal to enhance the experience on results day, said CEC

ECI is sensitive to environmentally sustainable elections. Making efforts to minimise single-use plastic and encourage eco-friendly practices in the election process, said CEC Rajiv Kumar.



Our Young Voters! Future of democracy

With 4 enrolment dates, we have ~1.8cr 1st-time voters and 19.74 cr young voters in 20-29 age grp. Collaborations with icons like Sachin Tendulkar & Rajkummar Rao, social media campaigns & radio engagement aim to enhance youth participation pic.twitter.com/oRFQUtiTKr — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) March 16, 2024

Lok Sabha Poll Dates Announced: Do-or-die Battle For INDI

The 2024 parliamentary polls are being seen as a do-or-die battle for the opposition INDI bloc.

According to a News 18 opinion poll, the BJP-led NDA is headed for a "historic mandate" in the upcoming pols. The opinion poll claimed that the NDA is set to win 411 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha with the BJP alone clinching a record 350 seats.

Advertisement

According to an opinion poll survey by CVoter, the NDA is projected to secure a commanding lead with a vote share of 45.9 per cent and an estimated 366 seats in the Lok Sabha. The INDI bloc together, including the UPA, is expected to claim a 39 per cent vote share and 156 seats, according to the opinion poll.

It suggests a considerable swing in votes since the 2019 Lok Sabha results, with the BJP seeing a positive swing of 3.08 per cent, and the INDIA bloc (UPA in 2019) a rise of 2.5 per cent.