Updated February 24th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP’s Big Meet Today, Candidate List Likely to Be Out Soon

The crucial BJP meeting will be held at Delhi BJP headquarters at 11 am on Saturday.

Digital Desk
jp nadda
The meeting will be presided over by the BJP National President JP Nadda. | Image:@BJP4India
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will on Saturday hold a crucial meeting to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The meeting will be presided over by the party national president JP Nadda. It will be held at Delhi BJP headquarters at 11 am.

The meeting will also be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, election in-charges and co-in-charges of all the states. According to sources, the saffron party is likely to announce its first comprehensive list of candidates in the first week of March.

During its mega huddle, the party leaders will discuss strategies that will be common practice in all states and union territories along with details of poll rallies by top guns – Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah and Nadda.
 

Published February 24th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

