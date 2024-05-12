Advertisement

New Delhi: The election campaign for the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in 96 Lok Sabha constituencies, on Saturday ended. The voting will now take place on the 96 seats across 10 Indian States and Union Territories (UTs) on May 13. As many as 1,717 candidates are trying their luck in the 4th phase. Apart from the polling for the 96 Lok Sabha seats, polling for all the 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, and for the first phase of polls for 28 seats in the Odisha Assembly, will also take place on the same day.

During the campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his attacks against the Opposition, raising a range of issues, including alleged corruption, nepotism and Muslim appeasement, while the Opposition’s campaign, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others, was based on threats to reservations, and general economic distress.

Meanwhile, release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from Tihar jail on bail is believed to have given an edge to the Opposition on the last day of the campaign for the fourth phase.

In context with the Lok Sabha elections, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh and 17 seats in Telangana will go to polls, besides 13 seats out of remaining constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 8 each in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, 5 in Bihar, 4 each in Odisha and Jharkhand and 1 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Polling Till Now

After the polling on May 13 in the 4th phase on the 96 seats, the electoral processes in 23 states and union territories will be concluded, with altogether around 381 seats.

The first phase covered 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories on April 19. In the second phase, polling was concluded in 89 constituencies across 13 States and Union Territories on April 26, while in the third phase, voting was completed in 93 Lok Sabha seats in 11 states.

Key Candidates in Fray

Some of the big names in the fray in the 4th phase of the Lok Sabha elections, who are vying for a seat in the Parliament include Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav contesting from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj, former- Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra contesting from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar, Union Minister Giriraj Singh contesting from Bihar’s Begusarai, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury contesting from West Bengal’s Baharampur, TMC candidate Shatrughan Prasad Sinha contesting from West Bengal’s Asansol, AIMIM Chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi contesting from Telangana’s Hyderabad, Congress candidate YS Sharmila contesting from Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa, BJP candidate Madhavi Latha contesting against Owaisi from Hyderabad.

2019 Poll Result

Out of the 96 seats going to polls on Monday, May 13, the BJP had won 42 of them in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Apart from the BJP, the ruling YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh had won 22 seats in the state, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had won 9 seats in Telangana, the Congress had won 6, the TMC had won 4, the TDP had won 3, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), ruling party in Odisha, the AIMIM and the Shiv Sena had won 2 each, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), the Janata Dal United (JDU) and the National Conference (NC) had won 1 each.

