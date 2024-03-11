×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 09:46 IST

INDI Alliance Never Had A Common Manifesto: Jairam Ramesh | LIVE

Stay Tuned For All The Latest Updates Regarding Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Jairam Ramesh
Jairam Ramesh | Image: ANI
BJP to Hold CEC Meet Today
INDI Alliance Never Had A Common Manifesto: Congress
9: 45 IST, March 11th 2024

Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) will hold their second meeting on Monday, March 11, to discuss anmes of Lok Sabha candidates. According to sources, names of 17 candidates out of the 28 Karnataka seats are likely to be declared in BJP's next list. 

 

8: 53 IST, March 11th 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: “We never had a common manifesto. We have 'Panch Nyay' agenda and this is not only Congress' agenda but the agenda of whole INDIA alliance,” said Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh. 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 08:54 IST

