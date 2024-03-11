LIVE-BLOG
Updated March 11th, 2024 at 09:46 IST
INDI Alliance Never Had A Common Manifesto: Jairam Ramesh | LIVE
Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Jairam Ramesh | Image: ANI
9: 45 IST, March 11th 2024
Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) will hold their second meeting on Monday, March 11, to discuss anmes of Lok Sabha candidates. According to sources, names of 17 candidates out of the 28 Karnataka seats are likely to be declared in BJP's next list.
8: 53 IST, March 11th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: “We never had a common manifesto. We have 'Panch Nyay' agenda and this is not only Congress' agenda but the agenda of whole INDIA alliance,” said Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.
Published March 11th, 2024 at 08:54 IST
