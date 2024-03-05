Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 08:52 IST

Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE: PM to Unveil Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,600 Cr in Odisha

Stay tuned for all the latest updates

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: ANI/File
PM Modi to Unveil Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,600 Crore in Odisha Today
Congress Responds to PM's 'Mera Desh, Mera Parivar' Remark
Rahul Gandhi To Offer Prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple
  • Listen to this article
8: 50 IST, March 5th 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to unveil development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore in Odisha on Tuesday during his visit to the state. March 5 also happens to be the birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, after whom the ruling BJD is named. The projects are from sectors including oil and gas, railways, roads, transport and highways and atomic energy.

8: 47 IST, March 5th 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: “If 140 crore Indians are his family, why has he broken their trust, why has he done injustice to them?. The last 10 years have been 'anyaay kaal' for his own family. He is a democratically elected person, but his personality and his way of working is absolutely unjust. He sits there just for marketing, and rebranding, and is a self-proclaimed Vishwaguru. We respect the post of the Prime Minister but if a person demands respect, he needs to behave respectably,” said Jairam Ramesh. 

 

 

Advertisement
8: 46 IST, March 5th 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Today is the 52nd day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and at around 2 pm, Rahul Gandhi will offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple. Ujjain is very important for us as it is the only city that was in Bharat Jodo Yatra and is also in our Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, said Jairam Ramesh. 

 

 

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

9 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

15 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

15 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

15 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

16 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

16 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

16 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

17 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

17 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

17 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

18 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

a day ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

a day ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM to Unveil Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,600 Cr in Odisha

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: PM to Launch Projects Worth Rs 26,400cr in Odisha, Telangana Today

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' An Anti-Propaganda Film

    Videos18 minutes ago

  4. Breaking: 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks China's Qinghai Province

    World18 minutes ago

  5. Here's all you need to know about MSSC

    Business News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo