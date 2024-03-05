Updated March 5th, 2024 at 08:52 IST
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE: PM to Unveil Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,600 Cr in Odisha
Stay tuned for all the latest updates
- Elections
- 2 min read
8: 50 IST, March 5th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to unveil development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore in Odisha on Tuesday during his visit to the state. March 5 also happens to be the birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, after whom the ruling BJD is named. The projects are from sectors including oil and gas, railways, roads, transport and highways and atomic energy.
8: 47 IST, March 5th 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: “If 140 crore Indians are his family, why has he broken their trust, why has he done injustice to them?. The last 10 years have been 'anyaay kaal' for his own family. He is a democratically elected person, but his personality and his way of working is absolutely unjust. He sits there just for marketing, and rebranding, and is a self-proclaimed Vishwaguru. We respect the post of the Prime Minister but if a person demands respect, he needs to behave respectably,” said Jairam Ramesh.
Advertisement
8: 46 IST, March 5th 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Today is the 52nd day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and at around 2 pm, Rahul Gandhi will offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple. Ujjain is very important for us as it is the only city that was in Bharat Jodo Yatra and is also in our Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, said Jairam Ramesh.
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' An Anti-Propaganda FilmVideos18 minutes ago
Here's all you need to know about MSSCBusiness News19 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.