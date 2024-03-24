Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Janata Dal United MLA from Rupauli, Bima Bharti resigned from the party's primary membership on Saturday and joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

She has expressed her readiness to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Purnia if her new party permits."People of Purnia are ready to vote for us. I will contest Lok Sabha polls from Purnia if my party asks me to," the former Bihar Minister said.