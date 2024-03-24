Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: “I am grateful for the Congress Party's trust in me... This seat is not VIP and nothing is a challenge in an election. Voters never tell whom they are going to vote for. Who will win it is never clear in the election. This election is a battle of ideologies and I believe everyone knows which ideology Nagpur will support,” said Congress MLA Vikas Thakre.

Vikas Thakre has been fielded from Nagpur constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, where he will face Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.