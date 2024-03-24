Updated March 24th, 2024 at 10:05 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Left Names 4 More Candidates From Bengal, BJP's 4th List Likely Today
10: 05 IST, March 24th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: “I am grateful for the Congress Party's trust in me... This seat is not VIP and nothing is a challenge in an election. Voters never tell whom they are going to vote for. Who will win it is never clear in the election. This election is a battle of ideologies and I believe everyone knows which ideology Nagpur will support,” said Congress MLA Vikas Thakre.
Vikas Thakre has been fielded from Nagpur constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, where he will face Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
10: 02 IST, March 24th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress has nominated JNU professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and former MLA Alfred Kanngam Arthur for the Inner and Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seats respectively in the upcoming polls.
10: 02 IST, March 24th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The Congress named Uday Shankar Hazarika as its candidate for the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency in Assam.
Hazarika had quit the ruling BJP a few months ago and joined the grand old party. He is expected to be in a direct contest with incumbent two-term BJP MP Pradhan Baruah, with the constituency going to the polls in the first phase on April 19.
9: 13 IST, March 24th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran announces the names of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. "AMMK to contest on two seats in NDA alliance: TTV Dhinakaran to contest from Theni and Senthilnathan to contest from Trichy," he says.
8: 30 IST, March 24th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BJP MP Hema Malini participated in 'Holi Milan Samaroh' in UP's Mathura. When asked about party's 'abki baar 400 paar' slogan, Malini said, "The entire country is with us and we will surely fulfill the dream of PM Modi. We will definitely cross the 400 mark this time."
8: 21 IST, March 24th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Janata Dal United MLA from Rupauli, Bima Bharti resigned from the party's primary membership on Saturday and joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
She has expressed her readiness to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Purnia if her new party permits."People of Purnia are ready to vote for us. I will contest Lok Sabha polls from Purnia if my party asks me to," the former Bihar Minister said.
8: 13 IST, March 24th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is heavily banking on the BJP to bail him out of the political quagmire.
He is facing a piquant situation now wherein he has to perform to gain an identity for himself or become a non-entity in state politics. His relevance will be decided by his electoral fortunes in Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency where he has announced to contest as an independent with the support of the BJP for the April 19 polls.
8: 07 IST, March 24th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to release the 4th list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections today.
8: 04 IST, March 24th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: West Bengal CPI (M) party on Saturday announced candidates for four key constituencies in the state.CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim has been fielded from the Murshidabad constituency. The Ranaghat constituency will see Alkesh Das as the CPI(M) candidate. For the Bardhaman - Durgapur constituency, the CPI (M) has put forth Sukriti Ghosh as their candidate. Lastly, in the Bolpur constituency, Shyamali Pradhan has been nominated.
