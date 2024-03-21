×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 10:00 IST

Union Minister Jitendra Singh To File Nomination From Udhampur, Congress Finalises Third List

Stay tuned for all the latest updates related to upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4
The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 | Image: PTI
10: 00 IST, March 21st 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The Supreme Court will hear plea raising the issue of political parties promising electoral freebies.

10: 00 IST, March 21st 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Amid delays in INDIA bloc’s seat-sharing announcement, Jharkhand minister and RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta on Wednesday declared his candidature from Chatra Lok Sabha seat.

 "It is the decision of the bloc that the RJD will contest from Chatra and the party has decided to field me." Bhokta said he has kicked-off his campaign for the polls by displaying banners, posters, and hoardings in the constituency," said Satyanand Bhokta. 

9: 58 IST, March 21st 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The NCP faction headed by Sharad Pawar has questioned the Congress party over delay in declaring candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa 

9: 29 IST, March 21st 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: After the Congress' Central Election Committee met on Wednesday to finalise candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra unit party President Nana Patole said that candidates have been finalised for 12 seats.

9: 55 IST, March 21st 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The Supreme Court will today hear a batch of pleas challenging CJI's exclusion from the panel meant to select CEC and ECs and the appointment of new election commissioners.

 

9: 04 IST, March 21st 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Union Minister Jitendra Singh performs puja at his residence in Jammu, ahead of filing his nomination from Udhampur as a BJP candidate.

 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 09:06 IST

