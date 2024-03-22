Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 08:30 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Kharge Unlikely to Contest LS Polls, Fields Son-in-Law From Home Turf
8: 26 IST, March 22nd 2024
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his party AAP will announce the names of candidates for the remaining five Lok Sabha seats in next five days. The Aam Aadmi Party has already announced eight candidates. Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1. In a post on X, Mann said, "In the next five days, the candidates for the remaining five Lok Sabha seats will be announced by the AAP." AAP is yet to announce its candidates from Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib. AAP was the first one among all political parties in the state that announced the list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.
8: 30 IST, March 22nd 2024
Amid firm indications that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is unlikely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the party on Thursday fielded his son-in-law, Radhakrishna Doddamani, from his home turf of Gulbarga. The octogenarian won the Lok Sabha polls from the Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) segment in 2009 and 2014, but lost the electoral contest in 2019. "Kharge's hands are full. In addition to managing party affairs at the national level, he has to coordinate with the INDIA bloc partners. Also, his term in the Rajya Sabha is not yet over," a senior Congress leader said.
8: 13 IST, March 22nd 2024
A day after the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) declared its candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party on Thursday said it was not in alliance with the Krishna Patel-led outfit for the 2024 general election. "The alliance between with the Apna Dal (K) and the Samajwadi Party was for the 2022 Assembly polls and not the 2024 elections," Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav told news persons here in response to a question. Earlier on Wednesday, the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) announced its candidates for the Phulpur, Mirzapur and Kaushambi Lok Sabha seats.
