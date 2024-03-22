×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 08:30 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Kharge Unlikely to Contest LS Polls, Fields Son-in-Law From Home Turf

Republic brings you all the latest news and political updates from across the the country. Stay tuned!

Reported by: Digital Desk
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | Image: ANI/ File Photo
AAP to Announce Candidates on Remaining 5 Seats in Next 5 Days: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Kharge Makes Way for Son-in-Law on Home Turf, Unlikely to Contest LS Polls
No Alliance With Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) for Lok Sabha Polls: Akhilesh
8: 26 IST, March 22nd 2024

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his party AAP will announce the names of candidates for the remaining five Lok Sabha seats in next five days. The Aam Aadmi Party has already announced eight candidates. Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1. In a post on X, Mann said, "In the next five days, the candidates for the remaining five Lok Sabha seats will be announced by the AAP." AAP is yet to announce its candidates from Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib. AAP was the first one among all political parties in the state that announced the list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

8: 30 IST, March 22nd 2024

Amid firm indications that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is unlikely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the party on Thursday fielded his son-in-law, Radhakrishna Doddamani, from his home turf of Gulbarga. The octogenarian won the Lok Sabha polls from the Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) segment in 2009 and 2014, but lost the electoral contest in 2019. "Kharge's hands are full. In addition to managing party affairs at the national level, he has to coordinate with the INDIA bloc partners. Also, his term in the Rajya Sabha is not yet over," a senior Congress leader said.

8: 13 IST, March 22nd 2024

A day after the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) declared its candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party on Thursday said it was not in alliance with the Krishna Patel-led outfit for the 2024 general election. "The alliance between with the Apna Dal (K) and the Samajwadi Party was for the 2022 Assembly polls and not the 2024 elections," Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav told news persons here in response to a question. Earlier on Wednesday, the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) announced its candidates for the Phulpur, Mirzapur and Kaushambi Lok Sabha seats.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 08:22 IST

