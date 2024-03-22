Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 12:57 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Maha Cong leader Nitin Kodwate, his wife Chanda join BJP
Republic brings you all the latest news and political updates from across the the country. Stay tuned!
- Elections
- 4 min read
12: 57 IST, March 22nd 2024
The PMK will contest on 10 Lok Sabha seats in NDA alliance. It also released the names of candidates.
12: 50 IST, March 22nd 2024
Telangana Congress in-charge Deepa Das Munshi, paid a visit to the residence of BRS MP Keshav Rao today. During her visit, it is likely that she would invite mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi to join the Congress party along with KK.
Advertisement
12: 50 IST, March 22nd 2024
Former Maharashtra Congress leader Nitin Kodwate and his wife Chanda Kodwate joined the BJP in the presence of Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday.
11: 56 IST, March 22nd 2024
The TDP on Friday announced the first list of 13 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh which included two YSR Congress MPs who defected from the party recently. The former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led party also announced the third list of TDP candidates for 11 more Assembly segments. The Assembly elections in the state will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls on May 13. Narasaraopeta YSRCP Lok Sabha member L Sri Krishna Devarayulu was fielded from the same constituency while V Prabhakar Reddy, a YSRCP Rajya Sabha member, will contest from Nellore. The TDP has so far announced candidates for 139 Assembly seats and 13 Lok Sabha constituencies.
Advertisement
11: 13 IST, March 22nd 2024
Maharashtra Congress leader Dr Nitin Kodwate will join the Bharatiya Janata Party in Mumbai on Friday.
9: 14 IST, March 22nd 2024
Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi will be the NDA's candidate from the Gaya Lok Sabha seat, his party Hindustani Awam Morcha announced. According to a statement issued by the party's central office at Gaya on Thursday, the candidature of Manjhi was approved by his son and state minister Santosh Suman, who is the national president of the party founded by his father.
Advertisement
10: 30 IST, March 22nd 2024
DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will launch his party's campaign for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, from this central district on Friday. Stalin, a key leader of the opposition INDIA bloc, will canvass votes for the party-led bloc's Tiruchirappalli candidate, MDMK leader Durai Vaiko and the DMK's Arun Nehru in nearby Perambalur, according to the tour schedule of the ruling party chief. The DMK leads the multi-party Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which had swept the 2019 elections. It had won 38 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu then, besides the neighbouring Puducherry segment.
8: 26 IST, March 22nd 2024
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his party AAP will announce the names of candidates for the remaining five Lok Sabha seats in next five days. The Aam Aadmi Party has already announced eight candidates. Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1. In a post on X, Mann said, "In the next five days, the candidates for the remaining five Lok Sabha seats will be announced by the AAP." AAP is yet to announce its candidates from Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib. AAP was the first one among all political parties in the state that announced the list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.
Advertisement
8: 30 IST, March 22nd 2024
Amid firm indications that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is unlikely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the party on Thursday fielded his son-in-law, Radhakrishna Doddamani, from his home turf of Gulbarga. The octogenarian won the Lok Sabha polls from the Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) segment in 2009 and 2014, but lost the electoral contest in 2019. "Kharge's hands are full. In addition to managing party affairs at the national level, he has to coordinate with the INDIA bloc partners. Also, his term in the Rajya Sabha is not yet over," a senior Congress leader said.
8: 13 IST, March 22nd 2024
A day after the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) declared its candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party on Thursday said it was not in alliance with the Krishna Patel-led outfit for the 2024 general election. "The alliance between with the Apna Dal (K) and the Samajwadi Party was for the 2022 Assembly polls and not the 2024 elections," Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav told news persons here in response to a question. Earlier on Wednesday, the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) announced its candidates for the Phulpur, Mirzapur and Kaushambi Lok Sabha seats.
Advertisement
Published March 22nd, 2024 at 08:22 IST