10 Years of Struggles, Paid A Personal Price: Smriti Irani Gets Emotional | EXCLUSIVE

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani in an exclusive interview with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami speaks about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi chickening out of Amethi, her trials and tribulations in establishing herself as the BJP MP in the former Congress' stronghold, the 'abuse' directed towards her and much more.

Rahul Gandhi's Tight Slap on 'Fake' YouTubers

Launching a pincer attack on the 'fake YouTubers,' Irani told Arnab, “Looking at the deep fake videos, propaganda (German-based or not), and the mockery that has been thrust upon me personally and the BJP candidate from Amethi, today Rahul Gandhi has decided to give a slap on the faces of all such fake YouTubers by opting out of the race from Amethi.”

Irani quipped, “Reality has hit the Gandhi family home. There's a recognition that you don't fight elections on X (formerly Twitter), you fight it on the ground, on the table and among the people.”

Only Cong Can Strategise On Losing Amethi

When asked by Arnab if individuals like Congress leader Jairam Ramesh have been attempting to portray Gandhi's move as a 'strategic and well-planned move,' Irani stated, "It's only possible in the Congress party that they make losing a seat called Amethi a part of their strategy."

Fought This Battle for a Decade

Irani said she spent 10 years in Amethi and in those 10 years, she saw the Congress, its shenanigans, and its operations up close. She told Arnab, “While I may be a part of a headline one day, I fought this battle for a decade of my life. I've paid a personal cost for it apart from political and professional costs. It's been 10 years of abuse, character assassination and withstanding mockery.”

Irani further stated that it wasn't just her, but also 'her loved ones' who suffered in the battle against the Gandhis.

Congress Indulged in Booth Capturing in 1989

Irani shed light on an incident she asserted has no electronic presence in any newspaper in India. She recalled an incident way back in 1989 in Amethi, saying, “While Mr Rajiv Gandhi was fighting elections against the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress party did booth capturing in 97 booths.”

Gandhi family usurped lands of farmers in Amethi

Speaking further about the Gandhis, Irani told Arnab, “The Gandhi family usurped the lands belonging to farmers. When these farmers went to district courts against them and lost, instead of returning them the land, the Gandhis dragged the farmers of Amethi to the High Court as though looting the treasury of India wasn't enough.”

Would be the first BJP MP to be voted twice in Amethi

Hitting at Gandhi for his default entry into politics, Irani stated, "I don't need a Rahul Gandhi to make a name for myself. I was already a name, out of my hard work and not because my daddy was a political leader."

Irani said, “I'm the first non-Gandhi woman to win in Amethi and the first BJP MP to be voted to office twice in a row. That doesn't happen when you chase Rahul Gandhi. That happens when you ensure development on the ground. I am a star campaigner for the BJP.”

Gandhi, on Friday, filed his nomination papers from Rae Bareli and instead fielded the party's loyalist KL Sharma against Irani in Amethi. Kishori Lal Sharma, primarily known as KL Sharma, has been the representative of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for a long. Sharma, who's been a loyalist of the Congress party since 1983, hails from Punjab's Ludhiana.