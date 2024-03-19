×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 15:38 IST

‘11 Shakti Ammas’ Share Special Moment With PM Modi In Tamil Nadu Amid 'Shakti' Row

As many as ‘11 Shakti Ammas’ were called on to share stage with the Prime MInister, during which they all interacted with PM Modi.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
‘11 Shakti Ammas’ Share Special Moment With PM Modi In Tamil Nadu Amid 'Shakti' Row
‘11 Shakti Ammas’ Share Special Moment With PM Modi In Tamil Nadu Amid 'Shakti' Row | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Salem: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday hit back at the Congress after its Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi made the ‘Shakti’ insult, by respecting ‘Nari Shakti’ at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Tamil Nadu's Salem. 

As many as ‘11 Shakti Ammas’ were called on to share stage with the Prime MInister, during which they all interacted with PM Modi. Dressed in traditional attire, the ‘Shakti Ammas’ posed with the Prime Minister for a ‘special’ photograph. 

Advertisement
11 Shakti Ammas With PM Modi in Salem 

Addressing the public rally, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc over Rahul Gandhi's ‘Shakti’ remark saying the opposition displayed its "ill-intention" by declaring to destroy it. 

Targeting the opposition, PM Modi said "In Hinduism, 'Shakti means 'Matru Shakti', 'Naari Shakti' but INDIA bloc, of which the Congress and the DMK are key constituents, says they will destroy it."

Advertisement

“INDIA bloc repeatedly and deliberately insulted the Hindu faith and every statement made by them against it is well thought out,” said PM Modi addressing a public event in Tamil Nadu's Salem.

PM Modi added that 'Shakti' refers to the divine and manifests in the form of various deities in the state like Mariamman, Madurai Meenakshiamman and Kanchi Kamakshiamma.

Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi Insults ‘Shakti’ 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stirred a nationwide controversy after his recent comment on "fighting against Shakti" backfired.   

Advertisement

During his speech at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Rahul Gandhi had said, "Our fight against Modi is not on a personal level. Modi is a 'mask' who works for a 'Shakti' (power). He is a shallow man who doesn't have a 56-inch chest."

"In Hindu religion, there is a word 'Shakti'. We are fighting against a Shakti. Now the question arises: What is that Shakti? As someone here said, the King's soul is in EVM. It is correct. The King's soul is in EVM. It is in every institution of Hindustan, in ED, in CBI, in the Income Tax department," he added.

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 15:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi in Salem, Tamil Nadu

LS Polls LIVE Updates

a few seconds ago
Badshah with Honey Singh

Badshah's Dig At Honey

a minute ago
Muttiah Muralitharan with Daniel Vettori

SRH suffers major blow

2 minutes ago
US Biden Austin Hospitalisation

Austin on aid

3 minutes ago
Google account block

Child abuse

5 minutes ago
APPSC Group 1 answer key out

APPSC group 1 answer key

6 minutes ago
Election

Lok Sabha Candidates

7 minutes ago
Amala Paul

Amala In Aadujeevitham

9 minutes ago
AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Fusion Pharma

10 minutes ago
Stock market crash

Nifty, Sensex slip

12 minutes ago
Prabhas, Salaar

Prabhas Cameo Role

18 minutes ago
Hajipur Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras

Paras Likely To Resign

28 minutes ago
IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's heartbroken story kickstarts rumour mill

SKY cryptic story

29 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Late Ram Vilas Paswan and Chirag Paswan

Uncle Vs Nephew in Bihar

29 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

STHREE SAKTHI SS-407

33 minutes ago
Citadel

Citadel First Look

34 minutes ago
MS Dhoni with Rohit Sharma during IPL 2023

Rohit is better than MSD

36 minutes ago
Sheetal Thakur, Vikrant Massey

Vikrant On Fatherhood

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kerala Severely Hit By Chickenpox: Here's Everything About The Disease

    India News13 hours ago

  2. UP Cop Shoots Govt Teacher Dead in Muzaffarnagar After Altercation

    India News14 hours ago

  3. 'Illogical': Chavan On Rahul Gandhi's 'Weeping Senior Leader' Remark

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Karnataka: Rs 1.72 Lakh Cash Seized in Bagalkote

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  5. Inside Pankaj Tripathi's Lavish Mumbai Residence

    Web Stories17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo