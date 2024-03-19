Updated March 19th, 2024 at 15:38 IST
‘11 Shakti Ammas’ Share Special Moment With PM Modi In Tamil Nadu Amid 'Shakti' Row
As many as ‘11 Shakti Ammas’ were called on to share stage with the Prime MInister, during which they all interacted with PM Modi.
Salem: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday hit back at the Congress after its Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi made the ‘Shakti’ insult, by respecting ‘Nari Shakti’ at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Tamil Nadu's Salem.
As many as ‘11 Shakti Ammas’ were called on to share stage with the Prime MInister, during which they all interacted with PM Modi. Dressed in traditional attire, the ‘Shakti Ammas’ posed with the Prime Minister for a ‘special’ photograph.
Addressing the public rally, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc over Rahul Gandhi's ‘Shakti’ remark saying the opposition displayed its "ill-intention" by declaring to destroy it.
Targeting the opposition, PM Modi said "In Hinduism, 'Shakti means 'Matru Shakti', 'Naari Shakti' but INDIA bloc, of which the Congress and the DMK are key constituents, says they will destroy it."
“INDIA bloc repeatedly and deliberately insulted the Hindu faith and every statement made by them against it is well thought out,” said PM Modi addressing a public event in Tamil Nadu's Salem.
PM Modi added that 'Shakti' refers to the divine and manifests in the form of various deities in the state like Mariamman, Madurai Meenakshiamman and Kanchi Kamakshiamma.
Rahul Gandhi Insults ‘Shakti’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stirred a nationwide controversy after his recent comment on "fighting against Shakti" backfired.
During his speech at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Rahul Gandhi had said, "Our fight against Modi is not on a personal level. Modi is a 'mask' who works for a 'Shakti' (power). He is a shallow man who doesn't have a 56-inch chest."
"In Hindu religion, there is a word 'Shakti'. We are fighting against a Shakti. Now the question arises: What is that Shakti? As someone here said, the King's soul is in EVM. It is correct. The King's soul is in EVM. It is in every institution of Hindustan, in ED, in CBI, in the Income Tax department," he added.
