Updated April 6th, 2024 at 23:08 IST

1.26 Lakh People Joined BJP in Madhya Pradesh, 2.58 Lakh In Three Months: BJP Leader Narottam Mishra

About 1.26 lakh people joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, a senior party leader claimed here.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bhopal: About 1.26 lakh people joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, a senior party leader claimed here. More than 2.58 lakh people have joined the saffron party in the state over the past three months, and most of them were from Congress, said former minister Narottam Mishra.

"Over 1.26 lakh people including members of Congress, social organisations and others joined the BJP today," he said. Notably, the saffron party celebrated its foundation day on Saturday.

"More than 90 percent of those who have joined the BJP are from Congress, and the rest are from social organisations, retired employees and officials, and people from different walks of life," said Mishra who heads the BJP team responsible for new entrants.

They were influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personality, leadership, the development works carried out by his government and nationalism, he said.

Earlier in the day, three-time former Congress MLA from Ghatiya (Ujjain district) Ramlal Malviya along with several Congress office-bearers joined the BJP in the presence of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav and state BJP chief V D Sharma at the party headquarters here.

Published April 6th, 2024 at 23:08 IST

