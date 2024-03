Advertisement

New Delhi: In the run-up to 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released the first list of 195 candidates giving representation to every section of society.

The list features name of various high-profile BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will contest Lok Sabha polls from the Varansi seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Further, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will fight from Gandhinagar in Gujarat, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow, and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani from Amethi.

BJP Lok Sabha First List: 14% Women, 52% Candidates from Backward Class

Giving representation to all sections of society in the list of 195 candidates, BJP named 34 (17%) women candidates, 27(13.84%) from Schedule Caste (SC) community, 18 (9.23%) from Schedule Tribe, and 57 (29.23%) from the Other Backward Class (OBC) community.

Key Details:

34 Candidates (17%) candidates are sitting Union Ministers.

47 candidates (24.1%) are below the age of 50 years.

Collectively, 52.30% of the 195 candidates belong to ST/SC and OBCs.

Of the 195, at least 51 are from Uttar Pradesh, 20 from West Bengal and five from Delhi. The list, which has names of 34 Union Ministers and Ministers of State, comes days before the dates of Lok Sabha polls - to be held in April-May - are announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The list was read out by BJP National Vice President Jay Panda and BJP National General Secretary, Vinod Tawde.

Among other Union Ministers, Jyotiraditya Scindia has been fielded from Guna, Arjun Meghwal will contest from Bikaner, Bhuepndra Yadav from Alwar. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla will contest from Kota while former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Chouhan from Vidisha.

The BJP has kept target of 370+ seats target for the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and 400+ for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

BJP Lok Sabha Full List:

Candidate name Constituency State/ UT Narendra Modi Varanasi Uttar Pradesh Bishnu Pada Ray Andaman and Nicobar Islands Andaman and Nicobar Islands Kiren Rijiju Arunachal Pradesh West Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao Arunachal Pradesh East Arunachal Pradesh Kripanath Mallah Karimganj Assam Parimal Suklabaidya Silchar Assam Amar Sing Tisso Autonomous District Assam Bijuli Kalita Medhi Gauhati Assam Dilip Saikia Mangaldoi Assam Ranjit Dutta Tezpur Assam Suresh Bora Nowgong Assam Kamakhaya Prasad Tasa Kaliabor Assam Topon Kumar Gogai Jorhat Assam Sarbananda Sonowal Dibrugarh Assam Pradhan Baruah Lakhimpur Assam Chintamani Maharaj Sarguja Chhattisgarh Manoj Tiwari North East Delhi Delhi Bansuri Swaraj New Delhi Delhi Kamaljeet Sehrawat West Delhi Delhi Ramvir Singh Bidhuri South Delhi Delhi Amit Shah Gandhinagar Gujarat Parshottam Rupala Rajkot Gujarat Mansukh Mandaviya Porbandar Gujarat Shripad Naik North Goa Goa Dr Jitendra Singh Udhampur Jammu and Kashmir Jugal Kishore Sharma Jammu Jammu and Kashmir Krishna Kumar Palakkad Kerala Suresh Gopi Thrissur Kerala Rajeev Chandrasekhar Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Jyotiraditya Scindia Guna Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan Vidisha Madhya Pradesh Gajendra Patel Khargone Madhya Pradesh Faggan Singh Kulaste Mandla Madhya Pradesh Alok Sharma Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Arjun Ram Meghwal Bikaner Rajasthan Bhupendra Yadav Alwar Rajasthan Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Jodhpur Rajasthan Mahendra Malviya Baswara Rajasthan Manna Lal Rawat Udaipur Rajasthan C P Joshi Chittorgarh Rajasthan Om Birla Kota Rajasthan Bandi Sanjay Kumar Karimnagar Telangana Arvind Dharmapuri Nizamabad Telangana G Kishan Reddy Secunderabad Telangana Ajay Tamta Almora Uttarakhand Dr Mahesh Sharma Gautam Buddha Nagar Uttar Pradesh Dr Bhola Singh Bulandshahr Uttar Pradesh Smriti Irani Amethi Uttar Pradesh Hema Malini Mathura Uttar Pradesh Satyapal Singh Baghel Agra Uttar Pradesh Raj Kumar Chahar Fatehpur Sikri Uttar Pradesh Rajveer Singh (Raju Bhaiya) Etah Uttar Pradesh Sakshi Maharaj Unnao Uttar Pradesh Rajnath Singh Lucknow Uttar Pradesh Nisith Pramanik Cooch Behar West Bengal Dr Anirban Ganguly Jadavpur West Bengal Dr Ratim Chakraborty Howrah West Bengal Locket Chatterjee Hooghly West Bengal