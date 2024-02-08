English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

15 Former Tamil Nadu MLAs, Majority from AIADMK, Join BJP Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

They have been seeing the happenings in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai said in an apparent swipe at the state's ruling DMK and its main rival AIADMK.

Digital Desk
15 Former Tamil Nadu MLAs and an Ex-MP, Majority from AIADMK, Join BJP Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
15 Former Tamil Nadu MLAs and an Ex-MP, Majority from AIADMK, Join BJP Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A number of leaders from Tamil Nadu, including 15 former MLAs and an ex-MP, joined the BJP here on Wednesday as the ruling party looks to strengthen its presence in the southern state in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Most of these leaders are from the AIADMK, a former BJP ally in the state, and the joining took place in the presence of Union ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar and L Murugan besides the state BJP president K Annamalai.

Advertisement

Welcoming them, Annamalai said that they bring a wealth of experience to the BJP and want to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is coming back to power for a straight third term.

They have been seeing the happenings in Tamil Nadu, he said in an apparent swipe at the state's ruling DMK and its main rival AIADMK.

Advertisement

"Tamil Nadu is going the Bharatiya Janata Party way," claimed the young leader whose strong position on his party's ideological stand in the Dravidian state and sharp criticism of the entrenched parties has won him his share of admirers and detractors.

Chandrasekhar said the joining at such a big scale shows Modi's popularity in a state like Tamil Nadu, where the BJP has traditionally been not a big force.

Advertisement

Noting that Modi has projected that the BJP will win 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha and the NDA will cross 400, he claimed that many of these new seats will come from Tamil Nadu.

"It is clear that every citizen of India wants the transformation of the last 10 years to continue," he said.

Advertisement

(This is an agency copy. Except the headline, Republic Digital has not edited the article)
 

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Enzo Fernandez scores a stunning freekick goal against Aston Villa

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  2. NIA Conducts Raids at Multiple Locations in Hyderabad

    India News19 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan Elections: Mobile Phone Services Suspended

    World20 minutes ago

  4. Proper Sleep Schedule Is Directly Linked To Your Health, Know How

    Lifestyle Health21 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Kerala CM to Lead Protest in Delhi Over Economic Discrimination

    India News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement