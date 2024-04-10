×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

20% Discount on Food Bills for Voters on These Dates in Uttarakhand

The offer is valid to people from 19 April evening to 20 April but only if they exercise their franchise in the elections.

Reported by: Digital Desk
National Voters’ Day 2024: Rights Of Indian Voters
20% Discount on Food Bills for Voters on These Dates in Uttarakhand | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Dehradun: In an attempt to increase the voter turnout in Uttarakhand in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the hotels and restaurants, which are part of Uttarakhand Hotel Restaurant Association, will offer a 20 per cent discount to people on food bills.

The offer is valid to people from 19 April evening to 20 April but only if they exercise their franchise in the elections.

The association and the Election Commission have signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard.

"After the polling completed on 19, those who come to our hotels will get 20 per cent discount in their food bills till 20 April. We have decided to do this to increase the voting percentage and encourage people to excise their franchise. To get the discount, they just have to show the Electoral ink applied on their finger," news agency ANI quoted Sandeep Sahni, Uttarakhand Hotel Restaurant Association President as saying.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande said that many organizations are taking initiative to increase voting percentage in the state. The Uttarakhand Hotel Restaurant Association has made this proposal and the Commission has agreed, said Mr Jogdande.

Uttarakhand, which sends five parliamentarians to the Lok Sabha, will go to the polls in a single phase on April 19. The Lok Sabha constituencies of the state are Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, and Hardwar.

Earlier in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, the ruling BJP-led NDA claimed victory across all Lok Sabha constituencies.

 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

