English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 13:16 IST

2024 Lok Sabha Elections: JP Nadda to hold key meet with Assam CM, top leaders in NE region

The BJP chief will be taken in a procession from the state guest house to the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra where the extended executive committee meeting will be held.

Press Trust Of India
BJP
BJP National President JP Nadda. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Guwahati: BJP President J P Nadda on Wednesday offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple here.

Nadda arrived here on Tuesday night on a two-day visit to the state to attend the BJP's extended executive committee meeting in the afternoon and the core committee meeting later in the evening, a party spokesperson said.

Advertisement

He visited the Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills and spent around 25 minutes at the premises, temple priests said.

He offered prayers at the 'garba griha' (sanctum sanctorum) and did a 'parikrama' (circumambulation) of the temple before leaving for the state guest house where he is staying.

Advertisement

The BJP President will be taken in a procession from the state guest house to the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra where the extended executive committee meeting will be held.

Besides Nadda, the meeting will be attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his cabinet colleagues, BJP MPs and MLAs of the state and other senior party leaders, among others.

Advertisement

Nadda will address election committee members at Amingaon in Kamrup (Rural) before leaving for Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday. 

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 13:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos5 hours ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement