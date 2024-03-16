Advertisement

2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, while exuding confidence for a comfortable win in the upcoming 2024 elections, stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance are fully prepared for the elections. Calling the Lok Sabha elections as the biggest festival of democracy, PM Narendra Modi said that the BJP and the NDA leaders and workers are going to the people on the basis of the track record of the good governance and service delivery across sectors by his government during the last 10 years.

Prime Minister Modi took to X, saying, “The biggest festival of democracy is here! EC has announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates. We, the BJP-NDA, are fully prepared for elections. We are going to the people on the basis of our track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors.”

The Election Commission of India on Saturday issued a Model Code of Conduct (MCC) advisory to all political parties ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the country. The EC has announced a seven-phase election across the country starting from April 19. The results will be declared on June 4.





