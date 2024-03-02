Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 19:49 IST

3-time RS Member, Rajeev Chandrasekhar Now Takes LS Route to Enter Parliament

Chandrasekhar, who is among the ministers not renominated to the Rajya Sabha, had recently told PTI that he is raring to contest his first Lok Sabha polls and looking forward to "an even more exciting phase" in his political career.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar | Image:LinkedIn
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A three-time member of the Rajya Sabha, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar was fielded by the BJP on Saturday as its candidate from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Chandrasekhar, who is among the ministers not renominated to the Rajya Sabha, had recently told PTI that he is raring to contest his first Lok Sabha polls and looking forward to "an even more exciting phase" in his political career.

Advertisement

His current Rajya Sabha term ends on April 2.

One needs to be extremely responsible and a grassroots politician to be a Lok Sabha member and he is "deeply fortunate" that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership have considered him worthy of it, the technology entrepreneur-turned-politician said.

Advertisement

The minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship, and electronics and information technology, Chandrasekhar has worked with global tech giants, such as Intel.

In 1991, he returned to India and founded BPL Mobile in 1994. He was one of the pioneers to invest in and build the Indian telecom sector.

Advertisement

He later founded Jupiter Capital as a private equity investor in 2006 and was its chairman till 2014.

Chandrasekhar's parliamentary journey began in 2006. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in May 2006, representing Karnataka.

Advertisement

Once a chip designer, he has been a key voice of the Modi government on issues including digitisation, emerging technologies, artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet.

He has also been vocal in questioning tech giants on their policies and products.

Advertisement

Chandrasekhar had slammed Google over AI tool Gemini's objectionable response and bias to a question on Modi.

He had asserted that "unreliable" models and algorithms should not be experimented on Indians.

Advertisement

A Union minister since July 2021, Chandrasekhar has been associated with the Vivekananda International Foundation.

He has also served as a national spokesperson of the BJP.

Advertisement

A votary for a free and open internet and net neutrality, Chandrasekhar had opposed certain decisions taken by the previous Congress-led UPA government.

The 59-year-old also contributed to the formulation of the New Telecom Policy (NTP '99) that led to the growth and success of the cellular sector.

Advertisement

In his parliamentary career, Chandrasekhar has been a member of the key standing committee on finance, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the Joint Committee on Data Protection Bill, 2019 and the consultative committee on education and IT.

He has also been a member of the Indian Council for World Affairs. 

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 19:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

4 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

4 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

4 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

4 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

4 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

4 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

4 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

4 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

21 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chief Election Commissioner Addresses EVM Tampering Concerns

    Lok Sabha Elections41 minutes ago

  2. PM to Chair Meeting of Council of Ministers on March 3 | LIVE

    India News43 minutes ago

  3. Of 80, BJP Announces 51 Candidates From UP in Its 1st List | Names Here

    Lok Sabha Elections44 minutes ago

  4. AI could pass human tests in five years

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  5. Anil Shares His Vantara Experience From Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo