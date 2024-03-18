Advertisement

Number of Women Voters Rise in Srinagar: As Jammu and Kashmir prepares for the upcoming five-phase elections, women are poised to become key players in reshaping the region's political landscape. Constituting 49 per cent of the voting population, they are expected to wield considerable influence, challenging the historically male-dominated political norms in the Muslim-majority region.

In recent years, there has been an increase in women's voter turnout and recognizing the importance of encouraging female participation, authorities have announced plans to establish pink polling booths staffed entirely by women across all districts of the Union Territory for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“The surge in women's electoral participation signals a significant shift in Indian politics, with women voters constituting nearly half of the total electorate. The trend is evident not only in national elections but also in local body elections, such as Panchayat elections, which have witnessed a significant rise in women’s voter turnout,” Said Advocate Abdul Rashid Hanjoora.

Despite these advancements, historical milestones serve as reminders of the journey ahead. In the first J&K assembly election of 1951, no women were registered as voters. However, it wasn't until 1972 that women made their debut in the J&K assembly, that year, ten women submitted nominations, six contested, and four emerged victorious, elevating the state assembly's women’s representation to a mere 5.33 per cent.

However, the record remains unbroken even 52 years later, with women currently constituting roughly 49 per cent of the registered voters in Jammu and Kashmir. The 2019 Lok Sabha elections saw only two women contestants among 61 male candidates.

While the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls have been announced by the Election Commission of India on March 16, the exact count of women candidates will be revealed once J&K parties announce their nominees.

It is anticipated that major parties such as the BJP, PDP, Congress, and Apni Party will each nominate at least one female candidate for the five Lok Sabha seats in the Union Territory. NC Former MLA and National Conference Women’s Wing President, Shameema Firdous, emphasized the crucial role of women's participation in the progress of both the state and the country.

“Women's participation is essential for the progress of both the state and the country. However, whenever BJP sees women excelling in politics, they either incarcerate them or disqualify them through their tactics,” she said.

Firdous raised concerns about the treatment of women in politics by certain parties, citing instances of intimidation and false allegations against women leaders who oppose them.

“Take, for example, what happened to K Kavita or Mahua Moitra, simply because they were exposing the BJP and standing up against them, they were met with false allegations and ultimately sidelined,” she said.

Speaking on the Nari Shakti Bill, Firdous expressed scepticism about its effectiveness, stating that the BJP's actions contradict its purported commitment to women’s empowerment. “We talk about the Nari Shakti Bill,” but the reality is that the BJP does not accept true empowerment for women. Nari Shakti Bill is merely a facade. Whenever this empowerment raises its voice, it is silenced and its proponents are imprisoned."

She expressed hope for increased female voter turnout in the upcoming elections, particularly among women in Jammu and Kashmir who she believes will vote against BJP's politics. “I am hopeful that in the upcoming elections, a large number of women in Jammu and Kashmir will cast their votes. They will not only vote but will also vote against BJP's politics,” said she.

Meanwhile, J&K Waqf Board Chairperson, Dr. Syed Darakshan Andrabi, emphasized the significant participation of women and first-time voters in the upcoming polls, attributing it to changes in the J&K following the abrogation of Article 370.

“All will vote. Even when the turnout was low, around 50-60 per cent of voters were women. Similarly, this time, youth and first-time voters will participate in the biggest festival of democracy. Both genders will participate in a significant way,”.

She said, “Earlier, due to hartals, stone pelting, and threats from terrorist/separatist groups, voters/people were confined to their homes. But after the abrogation of Article 370, the scenario in the valley has changed,”.

She credited initiatives by the Prime Minister for empowering women in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to a sense of peace and security among women since 2019.

“Women's empowerment has occurred due to the initiatives taken by the Prime Minister in Jammu and Kashmir, such as self-help groups, startup projects, etc,”.

When questioned about the BJP's stance on fielding women candidates, Andrabi stated that the party's decisions remain uncertain until announced by the parliamentary board.

“Whether it's about candidates or mandates, it's uncertain who will be chosen. Let's see whom the parliamentary board will select,” .

However, she acknowledged the positive impact of recent government policies in fostering a sense of security among women in the valley.

“Since 2019, women have felt a sense of peace of mind. Earlier, they would always worry if their son or husband would return home late after 5 PM. After 2019, everything has changed, and a sense of peace and security has been provided by the Modi government,” she said.