5 Arrested for 'Mishandling' Model Code of Conduct Officials in Kolkata

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Friday arrested five people for allegedly mishandling the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) team who were removing defacements on Maharaja Tagore Road in Kolkata's Dhakuria area.

The police in an official statement, said that the MCC team from the District Election Office in Kolkata South were removing defacement from public places at around 1.45 pm on Friday as per the Election Commission's mandate, when miscreants assaulted them.

Acting on the complaint lodged at the Lake Police Station in Kolkata, the police arrested five accused. The BJP, meanwhile, claimed that Kolkata Police arrested their party workers by barging into the party office.

Taking to X, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya said, "Reminder: as long as @KolkataPolice dons uniform, they must focus on serving the people of Kolkata and not behave like doormat of Mamata Banerjee.The Police had no business entering BJP Kolkata Dakshin LS office and arresting our workers under frivolous charges."

"There will be massive pushback and legal consequences, if the Police goes beyond its official remit. If in doubt, check with your counter parts in @WBPolice, who @BJP4Bengal has dragged to Court, for crossing their mandate in #Sandeshkhali," he added in the post.

BJP Workers Attacked in Dhakuria: Suvendu

BJP leader and West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari alleged that police attacked the party workers at BJP's party office at Dhakuria.

In response to the allegations, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Southeast division Bhola Nath Pandey said in a post on X, "MCC team of DEO South at Maharaja Tagore Road was removing defacement from public place as per ECI’s mandate when they were mandhandled, assaulted and intimidated."

He added that the five people were arrested based on the complaints raised by the officials.