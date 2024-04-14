×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 15:54 IST

Gourav Vallabh, Vijender Singh Joining BJP: 5 Major Blows to Congress in Lok Sabha Polls 2024

Prominent faces of Congress including Gourav Vallabh, Naveen Jindal and Vijender Singh, among others, parted ways with the Grand Old Party.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Gourav Vallabh, Vijender Singh Joining BJP: 5 Major Blows to Congress in Lok Sabha Polls 2024
Gourav Vallabh, Vijender Singh Joining BJP: 5 Major Blows to Congress in Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Ahead of the General Election 2024 in India, a lot of members from the Indian National Congress have joined the ruling party at the Centre - the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Prominent faces of Congress, including Gourav Vallabh, Naveen Jindal, Vijender Singh and some more parted ways with the Grand Old Party recently. These are apart from several hundred Congress workers having joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The Congress party has been dealt a significant blow with the mass exodus. Amid the election fever, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government's ambitious slogan "Abki Baar 400 Par", these exits from Congress will in a way help the BJP break records in the poll. Let's take a look at some of the biggest Congress leaders who severed ties with the party and joined hands with the BJP.

Advertisement

Here are 5 Congress Leaders Who Joined Hands With BJP Ahead of LS Polls 2024:

 

1. Gourav Vallabh

In a major blow to the Congress, on April 4, 2024, Gourav Vallabh changed his political stripes to saffron. Vallabh, who resigned from the Congress citing the party's “lack of direction”, joined the BJP at its headquarters in the national capital. Vallabh had joined the Congress in 2017. 

Advertisement

In 2023, he lost the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Election by 32,000 votes to BJP candidate Tarachand Jain. Vallabh had also contested from Jamshedpur East Constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 but conceded defeat.

2. Vijender Singh

In another big blow, Olympics bronze medallist boxer Vijender Singh quit the Congress to join the BJP on April 3. Vijender said that it was a “homecoming” for him and that it was “good to be back”. The pugilist had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections unsuccessfully from the South Delhi constituency on a Congress ticket. 

It is speculated that his switch to the BJP is expected to help the party consolidate votes from the Jat community, which is especially important in Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh. 

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

3. Naveen Jindal

In another jolt to the Congress days before the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, industrialist and former Congress leader Naveen Jindal quit the Congress and joined the BJP. After joining BJP, Jindal said that he wanted to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda of 'Viksit Bharat'. The former Congress Member of Parliament lost the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections from Kurukshetra. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, he was not given a ticket by the Congress. 

However, as Jindal joined the BJP on March 24 this year, he will be fielded from the same seat in Haryana for the 2024 General Elections.

Advertisement

 

 

4. Preneet Kaur

The wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Preneet Kaur joined the saffron party ahead of the General Elections 2024. A MP from Patiala, Punjab, Preneet was suspended by the Congress in February 2023 for alleged anti-party activities and helping the BJP. In 2019, Preneet Kaur had won the Lok Sabha Elections from Patiala on a Congress ticket. 

Advertisement

In 2024, Preneet is expected to be BJP's candidate from Patiala. Upon joining BJP on March 14, she said was thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and the entire party leadership for giving her the chance to serve the people of Punjab.

 

5. Ravneet Singh Bittu

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu quit Congress and joined the BJP on March 26 2024. He is the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Ravneet Bittu had won the Ludhiana seat for the second time consecutively. Furthermore, in March 2021, Bittu was briefly appointed the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha when the existing Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was busy in the 2021 West Bengal Election campaign. Bittu served as the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha until July 2021.

Advertisement



Ahead of the high-octane 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, India's Grand Old Party has suffered multiple setbacks after many Congress leaders joined the BJP.

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 23:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

4 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

4 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

5 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

6 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Aaron Finch on MS Dhoni

9 minutes ago
Do Aur Do Pyaar

Films Releasing This Week

11 minutes ago
Victor Wembanyama out of San Antonio Spurs last game

Wemby out of final game

12 minutes ago
Gibbs-White

Morgan score vs ex-club

13 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

21 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

22 minutes ago
PM Modi

Thiruvalluvar Centres

24 minutes ago
BJP Manifesto

BJP Livelihood Promises

28 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

42 minutes ago
NBA teams with the most playoff wins since 2000

NBA's chaotic last day

44 minutes ago
Indian 2

Indian 2 New Poster

an hour ago
AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

LS Election 2024 LIVE

an hour ago
Jeremy Doku

Man City earns big win

an hour ago
Filip Kostic

Juventus poor run remains

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo