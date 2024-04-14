Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav along with other party leaders released the manifesto. | Image: ANI

Advertisement

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday, April 13, released its manifesto "Parivartan Patra" in Patna ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, promising better connectivity facilities in the state by building 5 new airports.

Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav along with other party leaders released the manifesto. Talking to the reports, Yadav said, "Today, we have released our 'Parivartan Patra'. We are bringing 24 promises in 2024, which is our commitment that we will fulfil. It has a lot of important issues regarding the development of Bihar."

Advertisement

#WATCH | Patna: Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says "Today, we have released our 'Parivartan Patra'. We are bringing 24 promises in 2024, which is our commitment that we will fulfil. It has a lot of important issues regarding the development of Bihar." pic.twitter.com/YpcIdnYAlG — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2024

Highlights of Rashtriya Janta Dal's Manifesto:

Government jobs to one crore youth across the country.

Unemployment--biggest enemy- 1 crore jobs to people

Rs 1 lakh to women belonging to the poor household, every year on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan

Gas cylinders at Rs 500

Special status to Bihar

Will implement OPS (Old Pensions Scheme)

For better connectivity in Bihar, RJD promised to build 5 new airports in the state in Purnea, Bhagalpur, Muzzafarpur, Gopalganj and Raxaul.