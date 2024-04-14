×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 10:35 IST

5 New Airports in Bihar, Cylinder at Rs 500: RJD Releases Manifesto Ahead of LS Polls | Highlights

RJD has released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections promising special status to Bihar, cylinders at RS 500. Check the highlights below.

Reported by: Tanisha Rajput
RJD Manifesto
Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav along with other party leaders released the manifesto. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday, April 13, released its manifesto "Parivartan Patra" in Patna ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, promising better connectivity facilities in the state by building 5 new airports.

Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav along with other party leaders released the manifesto. Talking to the reports, Yadav said, "Today, we have released our 'Parivartan Patra'. We are bringing 24 promises in 2024, which is our commitment that we will fulfil. It has a lot of important issues regarding the development of Bihar."

Highlights of Rashtriya Janta Dal's Manifesto:

  • Government jobs to one crore youth across the country.
  • Unemployment--biggest enemy- 1 crore jobs to people
  • Rs 1 lakh to women belonging to the poor household, every year on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan
  • Gas cylinders at Rs 500
  • Special status to Bihar
  • Will implement OPS (Old Pensions Scheme)
  • For better connectivity in Bihar, RJD promised to build 5 new airports in the state in Purnea, Bhagalpur, Muzzafarpur, Gopalganj and Raxaul.

 

 

Published April 13th, 2024 at 10:35 IST

