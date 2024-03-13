Advertisement

New Delhi: With the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 drawing closer, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJJP) on Wednesday released its second list of 72 candidates, just days after the ruling saffron party sprung surprise with its first list of candidates that the party will be fielding in the upcoming general election. Nimuben Bambhania (fielded from the Bhavnagar constituency), Ranjanaben Dhananjay Bhatt (fielded from Vadodara constituency), Bhikhaji Dudhaji Thakor and Hasmukhbhai Somabhai Patel are among the seven candidates who have been named in the BJP's second list of candidates for Gujarat. The state has a total of 26 Lok Sabha constituencies.

BJP's 2nd List for Lok Sabha Polls 2024 - Candidates From Gujarat | Full List

Sabarkantha - Bhikhaji Dudhaji Thakor Ahmedabad East - Hasmukhbhai Somabhai Patel Bhavnagar - Nimuben Bambhania Vadodara - Ranjanaben Dhananjay Bhatt Chhota Udaipur (ST) - Jashubhai Bhilubhai Rathwa Surat - Mukeshbhai Chandrakant Dalal Valsad (ST) - Dhawal Patel

Additionally, union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and Anurag Singh Thakur, and former chief ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Basavaraj Bommai are among key faces whose names figure on the BJP's second list of candidates. Earlier this month, the BJP had announced its first list of more than 190 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls which are scheduled to be held between April and May this year.