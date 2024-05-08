Advertisement

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will launch the next phase of its "Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se" Lok Sabha poll campaign on May 13 with multiple events, such as "Mahila Samvad" and "Trade Town Hall", in the four Delhi constituencies from where it has fielded its candidates, party leader Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Rai, who is also the AAP's Delhi state convenor, said the party has so far organised a door-to-door campaign, multiple "sankalp sabha" events and roadshows featuring jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal.

"Under the campaign, we went from door to door against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. Now, we will enter the next phase of the campaign that will be run from May 13 to May 23," he said.

Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

In the next phase of its campaign, the AAP will hold a "Trade Town Hall" event in East Delhi, a "Mahila Samvad" event in New Delhi, a "Purvanchal Samagam" in South Delhi and a "Gramin Panchayat" in West Delhi.

"These are four key segments that have a huge bearing on the election. We will start these four events from these areas and then take those to the other constituencies. For instance, Mahila Samvad will also happen in East Delhi. It is just that we are starting it from the New Delhi seat," Rai said.

Under a seat-sharing arrangement between the Congress and the AAP, the former has fielded candidates from three Lok Sabha seats in Delhi while the latter is contesting from the remaining four.

Delhi will go to polls in the sixth phase of the seven-phase election on May 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

