Updated January 28th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

AASU Ex-Leaders And Expelled Youth Congress Chief Angkita Dutta to Join BJP Today

The move comes amid claims by Congress that Dutta has long been associated with the BJP, citing baseless allegations against Srinivas BV.

Anirudha Bhakat
Youth Congress Expulsions: Angkita Dutta, Dipanka Nath, Join BJP
Expelled Youth Congress President Angkita Dutta, Former AASU Chief Dipanka Nath, and Others to Join BJP | Image: X/ @angkitadutta
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Guwahati: Several including expelled Youth Congress president of Assam Angkita Dutta and former AASU president Dipanka Nath will join the BJP on Sunday, today in Guwahati. The party has confirmed.

Months after being expelled from the Congress party for bringing allegations of harassment against the national president of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV, former president of Assam Youth Congress, Angkita Dutta is all set to join the BJP. It may be recalled that Angkita Dutta on January 18 staged a 'Satyagraha' demanding justice as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Assam through Amguri. 

The Congress party meanwhile has said that Angkita Dutta has been with the BJP for a long and she is now just doing the formalities of joining the party. "She has been with the BJP. She brought in baseless allegations against the Srinivas BV to appease the BJP. ED is investigating a case in which her father's name surfaced, now they are after her. She had already been summoned earlier by the ED," said a Congress spokesperson. 

Meanwhile, former AASU president Dipanka Nath, who led the CAA movement in Assam along with Dr Samujjal Bhattacharya is all set to join the BJP too. A source from the student union said that Nath has made the move after due consultation with the AASU leaders.

A former legislator from the Congress Bismita Gogoi will also join the BJP. 

Similarly, in the first week of February, another set of leaders including Congress's Shankar Prasad Ray, who had been the President of AASU earlier and Kamal Kumar Medhi, a former close aide of Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi will be joining the BJP. Medhi, had been with Congress, Raijor Dal and Aam Aadmi Party in the past. 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

