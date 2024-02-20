Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won't achieve its 400-seat plan and will lose in the coming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. These comments were made during a public address in Amethi.

Taking a swipe at recent claims of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the two-day BJP National Convention, Kharge asserted that the saffron party won't secure more than 100 seats.

"Though the BJP claims that it will gain over 400 seats, it won't be able to cross 100 seats. Abki baar, Satta se bahar (this time, they will be ousted from power)."

Kharge Slams PM Modi

The Congress Chief further slammed the Prime Minister for accusing Congress of halting projects.

"Modiji (PM Narendra Modi) would come here and accuse the Congress party of halting projects. Tell me what are you doing now. The public will give a befitting reply to this," he said.

He added that the BJP is conspiring to sow enmity in the people of Amethi and Raebareli, places where Congress has won many elections in the past years.

"During the Congress's tenure, projects worth crores in Amethi were approved but most of them remained pending. I want to ask them why the projects are still incomplete. They do not want to work for Amethi and Raebareli. They have finished off projects that were for Amethi and Raebareli. The BJP is conspiring to sow enmity with the people of Raebareli and Amethi."

