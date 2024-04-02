Advertisement

New Delhi: Actor Arun Govil, renowned for his portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's iconic 'Ramayan' TV serial, has declared his assets worth millions as he filed his nomination as the BJP candidate from Meerut. In his election affidavit submitted on Tuesday, Govil revealed a detailed breakdown of his and his wife Shrilekha Govil's assets and liabilities. According to the affidavit, Govil owns a Mercedes worth Rs 62.99 lakh and has moveable assets exceeding Rs 3.19 crore, including cash, bank accounts, shares, mutual funds, and jewellery. His immovable assets are valued at over Rs 5.67 crore, which includes a plot in Pune.

His wife, Shrilekha Govil, possesses moveable assets worth over Rs 2.76 crore and immovable assets worth more than Rs 2.80 crore, including a flat in Mumbai's Andheri West area.

No criminal records, says affidavit

Neither Govil nor his wife have any criminal cases registered against them. Govil, who filed his nomination in Meerut, also disclosed his educational background, stating that he was born in Meerut and completed his schooling and higher education in Uttar Pradesh.

Accompanied by state BJP leaders, Govil submitted his nomination papers in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, regional party president Satendra Sisodia, and outgoing MP Rajendra Aggarwal.

Polling in Meerut is slated for the second phase on April 26, setting the stage for an intriguing electoral battle with Govil's entry into the political arena.