Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 21:26 IST

Adhir, Mamata ‘Very Close to Me', Rahul Claims Amid Seat-Sharing Tussle in Bengal

Rahul Gandhi clarified that the seat negotiation with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is on the right track in West Bengal.

Abhishek Tiwari
Rahul
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. | Image:X/@INCIndia
  • 2 min read
Kolkata: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday stated that sharp remarks from Congress West Bengal President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury against TMC leader and CM Mamata Banerjee won’t affect the seat-sharing talks, as he is very close to both the leaders. He clarified that the seat negotiation with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is on the right track in West Bengal.

Talking to media personnel in Assam, Rahul Gandhi assured that very soon the seat-sharing negotiations will be finalised and will be announced. Gandhi is on his most anticipated ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’.

TMC and Congress are allies as part of INDI Alliance

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been attacking the TMC and Mamata Banerjee on various occasions, even though his party is in alliance with the Mamata Banerjee-led party in the INDI Alliance. However, CM Mamata doesn’t appear to be pulling punches at the Congress, despite an open attack on her by Chowdhury.

Former-Congress president Rahul Gandhi, "Yes, sometimes, Congress and Trinamool Congress leaders criticise each other's party. But these are natural things, it happens. But they are not going to disrupt the relations between the Congress and the TMC." 

The two parties, who were in state-level rivalry for decades are now struggling with its array of challenges. Angry outbursts from leaders of both sides happen frequently, raising speculation whether the seat sharing process will only remain on paper in the state. Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, who is against an alliance with the Trinamool Congress, keeps on targeting Mamata Banerjee again and again, leading to an attempt to trigger a scuffle between the two parties.

A section of Congress leaders who have sympathies with the Left and want a Left-Congress understanding, have been urging the central leadership of the party to not have alliance with the Trinamool Congress, even though senior Congress leaders are convinced about the advantages of an alliance.

While Mamata Banerjee had a good rapport with Sonia Gandhi, her relation with Rahul Gandhi is seen as strained at best. She has already made it clear that her party is not interested in allowing the Congress to contest in Bengal.

She stated, "INDI Alliance will be present in entire India and in Bengal the Trinamool Congress will fight. In Bengal it is only the Trinamool Congress that can teach the BJP a lesson. It can show the entire country the path to victory, not any other party." 

 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 21:23 IST

