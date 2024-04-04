×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 14:06 IST

Affidavit Reveals: Rahul Gandhi Declares Mere Rs 55,000 Cash, Yet Holds Crores in Investments

The 53-year-old MP also declared Rs 55,000 in cash and a total income of Rs 1,02 crore during the financial year 2022-23.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination
नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने के बाद राहुल ने संविधान को बनाए रखने की शपथ पढ़ी। इसके बाद कागजात जमा करने की प्रक्रिया खत्म हुई। | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, April 4, filed his nomination for Kerala's Wayanad constituency ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Filing his nomination, the affidavit submitted by the Congress MP shows he has stock market investments worth Rs 4.3 crore, mutual fund deposits of Rs 3.81 crore, and Rs 26.25 lakh in his bank account.

Advertisement

The 53-year-old MP also declared Rs 55,000 in cash and a total income of Rs 1,02 crore during the financial year 2022-23.

Furthermore, Gandhi also possesses gold bonds valued at Rs 15.2 lakh. He also owns jewellery assets are worth Rs 4.2 lakh, the affidavit showed.

Advertisement

The former Congress chief owns investments in National Savings Schemes, Postal Savings, and insurance policies, among others, worth Rs 61.52 lakh.

As per reports, the total value of his movable assets stands at Rs 9.24 crore, while the total value of his immovable property is around Rs 11.14 crore.

Advertisement

Details show his total assets are worth over Rs 20 crore and also has a liability of about Rs 49.7 lakh.

 

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 14:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

In a fresh video that has now emerged online, Congress’ Randeep Surjewala is seen making a vile sexist attack against Hema Malini

Surjewala's Sexist Slur

a few seconds ago
Office space

Office space surge

a few seconds ago
Union Minister Smriti Irani

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

3 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Mamata On CAA

4 minutes ago
Doping Test: File image

India's UNWANTED record

6 minutes ago
"Nothing to do with the alcohol?" Chief Justice Chandrachud, countered with a smirk.

CJI Chandrachud

7 minutes ago
Cars

UK new car market sale

9 minutes ago
Rape Convict British Teacher Banned From Teaching For Life

British Teacher Banned

13 minutes ago
DC vs KKR: Rishabh Pant argues with umpire

Umpiring BLUNDER in IPL?

13 minutes ago
Maruti Suzuki aims to increase its existing 45% rural market share

Maruti Suzuki sales data

16 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant vs KKR

Rishabh Pant's poor call

18 minutes ago
There Must Be Many Like Shahjahan In Bengal: Central Fact-Finding Team on Visit to Sandeshkhali

'100% Responsible': Calcu

19 minutes ago
Boy falls in Borewell in Lachayan village of Indi taluk

Rescue Ops On

24 minutes ago
Justin Langer

Justin Langer on IND

26 minutes ago
RBI

RBI MPC

27 minutes ago
Gourav Vallabh

Who is Gourav Vallabh

28 minutes ago
Gourav Vallabh

Gourav Vallabh Resigns

29 minutes ago
Salima Tete reacts during India's win over China at the Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi on Monday.

Salima Tete on award

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Prithvi Shaw in big trouble: Court orders enquiry in molestation case

    Sports 15 hours ago

  2. Man Travels From Delhi to Kanpur on Roof of Humsafar Express, Arrested

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Budget-Friendly Destinations In South India

    Web Stories18 hours ago

  4. Fruit Plants That Thrive In April

    Web Stories18 hours ago

  5. Party Flags Conspicuously Absent At Rahul Gandhi's Roadshow in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo