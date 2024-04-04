Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, April 4, filed his nomination for Kerala's Wayanad constituency ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Filing his nomination, the affidavit submitted by the Congress MP shows he has stock market investments worth Rs 4.3 crore, mutual fund deposits of Rs 3.81 crore, and Rs 26.25 lakh in his bank account.

The 53-year-old MP also declared Rs 55,000 in cash and a total income of Rs 1,02 crore during the financial year 2022-23.

Furthermore, Gandhi also possesses gold bonds valued at Rs 15.2 lakh. He also owns jewellery assets are worth Rs 4.2 lakh, the affidavit showed.

The former Congress chief owns investments in National Savings Schemes, Postal Savings, and insurance policies, among others, worth Rs 61.52 lakh.

As per reports, the total value of his movable assets stands at Rs 9.24 crore, while the total value of his immovable property is around Rs 11.14 crore.

Details show his total assets are worth over Rs 20 crore and also has a liability of about Rs 49.7 lakh.