Updated January 28th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

After Accusing RJD of Breaking AIMIM in Bihar, Owaisi Asks Tejashwi: 'How Are Your Feeling Today?'

AIMIM was left with only one MLA in Bihar when four MLAs joined RJD in 2022.

AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi
AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi | Image:File Photo-Facebook
Bihar Politics: President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday lashed out at Bihar's outgoing Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav as the state slipped out of RJD's grasp. Stating that Tejashwi has sowed what he reaped after breaking AIMIM in Bihar, Owaisi said, "Your personal ambition was so high that you purchased our four MLAs. Now see what has happened." AIMIM was left with only one MLA when Md Shahnawaz Alam (Jokihat), Md Anzar Nayeemi (Bahadurpur), Md Izhar Asfi (Kochadhaman) and Syed Ruknuddin Ahmad (Baisi) had joined RJD in 2022. Owaisi' four MLAs from the Seemanchal region joining RJD has always been a sour point.  

Owaisi pointed out that what is happening in Bihar is in expected lines. Last year, Owaisi had claimed that Nitish was making the BJP stronger in Bihar."Have been consistently saying that Nitish Kumar will join BJP. Now, who is responsible for the change of government in Bihar? What is the future of Bihar caste census now? There will be a BJP-RSS government now in Bihar," asked Owaisi. 

"Tejaswi Yadav and his family have sidelined the people of Bihar and their focus is to only have someone from among them to be the CM. Nitish Kumar wants to be the CM for as long as he lives. BJP just wants everything to themselves, by hook or by crook... The people of Bihar have been betrayed. There is no development in Bihar," said Owaisi

Talking about the current political scenario in India ahead of the 2024 polls as the INDI alliance suffered one blow after other, Owaisi said, "The fight for 2024 has not even begun and these people (BJP) have announced their success. My name is Asaduddin Owaisi and my fault is that I contest elections. This is why I am blamed. We will always fight against fascism and Hindutva ideology."

Published January 28th, 2024 at 15:29 IST

