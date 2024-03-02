Advertisement

New Delhi: After Gautam Gambhir, BJP MP and former Union Minister Jayant Sinha on Saturday has asked the BJP High Command to rule himself out of the Lok Sabha race as he wants to focus "on combating global climate change in Bharat and around the world." This development came hours after BJP MP from Delhi Gautam Gambhir dropped out of the Lok Sabha race.

The Hazaribagh MP said he will continue to work with the party on economic and governance issues.

Advertisement

Taking to X, Sinha wrote, “I have requested Honourable Party President JP Nadda to relieve me of my direct electoral duties so that I can focus my efforts on combating global climate change in Bharat and around the world. Of course, I will continue to work with the party on economic and governance issues.”

The BJP is said to be contemplating giving tickets to several new leaders and some other sitting MPs also are understood to have told the party that they would like to focus on other organisational work.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, BJP's East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir also said he said asked the party to relieve him from political duties so that he can focus on his upcoming cricket commitments.

