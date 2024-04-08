×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 09:46 IST

After Havan, Indo-Americans in San Fransico Hold 'Modi Ka Parivar' March For PM's Win in Elections

The supporters gathered in the Bay Area at the iconic Golden Gate Bridge with BJP's flag and placards with 'Modi Ka Parivar,' written on it.

Reported by: Digital Desk
March in San Fransisco to show support for PM ModiMarch in San Fransisco to show support for PM Modi
In a show of unity and support in San Francisco, people from across the San Francisco Bay Area convened at the iconic Golden Gate Bridge for the 'Modi Ka Parivar' march on April 7. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

San Fransico: Ahead of the most awaited elections in India, the Lok Sabha elections 2024, people in the United States San Fransisco gathered to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata PARTY (BJP).

The supporters gathered in the Bay Area at the iconic Golden Gate Bridge with BJP's flag and placards with 'Modi Ka Parivar,' written on it. The march occurred on Sunday.

Advertisement

As per news agency ANI, the Overseas Friends of BJP-USA (OFBJP) organised the march showcasing support and love for the Indian Prime Minister and his collective aspiration of 'Abki Baar 400 Paar."

Advertisement

Earlier in March the OFBJP organised a special havan at a Hindu Temple in San Fransisco, praying for PM Modi's victory in the general elections.

The group in a press release said, "Hundreds of Indian-American technology professionals from Silicon Valley took part in the ritual and prayed for Modi’s comprehensive victory in the upcoming polls, the OFBJP, USA (San Francisco Bay Area Chapter."

Advertisement

"It was not just a ritual but a collective invocation for the fulfilment of the wishes of the majority of Indians and NRIs," the release added.

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 09:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi Addresses Rally in Bihar's Nawada

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

a minute ago
Rinku Singh, MS Dhoni

CSK vs KKR: Dream11 tips

3 minutes ago
Rebelled Because Bal Thackeray's Ideology Was Being Compromised: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Rebelled Because Bal Thac

6 minutes ago
CM Yogi Adityanath will lead BJP's Lok Sabha elections campaign with first mega rally in Mathura.

BJP Slams Congress

9 minutes ago
Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage

Broken Seat In Air India

10 minutes ago
Cody Rhodes

RHODES FINISHED THE STORY

12 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun Greets Fans

18 minutes ago
Boeing to begin contract negotiations with Seattle-area union

Boeing incident

20 minutes ago
JSW Ventures investment in MG Motor India

JSW Ventures-MG Motor

21 minutes ago
Nita Ambani

MI Host 18,000 Children

30 minutes ago
Sensex

Sensex hits record high

31 minutes ago
March in San Fransisco to show support for PM ModiMarch in San Fransisco to show support for PM Modi

San Fransico March

33 minutes ago
Representative

UK job market slows

34 minutes ago
After ED, Now NIA Team Attacked: TMC Sees 'Conspiracy,' BJP Terms it 'Sandeshkahli 2.0'

TMC Vs BJP

40 minutes ago
Tungnath Temple

Chopta-Tungnath Trek

an hour ago
Cody Rhodes

Fans react to Cody

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti On Do Patti

an hour ago
Mumbai Indians move up the points table in IPL 2024 after first win

IPL Points Table update

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sex Racket Busted in Pimpri Chinchwad, 3 Women Rescued

    India News3 hours ago

  2. 'THINK WISELY BCCI': Pakistan player WARNS Indian board over Kohli saga

    Sports 6 hours ago

  3. Ian Bishop SLAMMED by fans for Virat Kohli commentary, APOLOGISES

    Sports 6 hours ago

  4. KL Rahul HIGHLY IMPRESSED with bowler who dismissed Virat Kohli

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. William, Kate Feeling Anxious Over Possibility of Taking Throne?

    World10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo