In a show of unity and support in San Francisco, people from across the San Francisco Bay Area convened at the iconic Golden Gate Bridge for the 'Modi Ka Parivar' march on April 7. | Image: ANI

Advertisement

San Fransico: Ahead of the most awaited elections in India, the Lok Sabha elections 2024, people in the United States San Fransisco gathered to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata PARTY (BJP).

The supporters gathered in the Bay Area at the iconic Golden Gate Bridge with BJP's flag and placards with 'Modi Ka Parivar,' written on it. The march occurred on Sunday.

Advertisement

US: In a show of unity and support in San Francisco, people from across the San Francisco Bay Area convened at the iconic Golden Gate Bridge for the 'Modi Ka Parivar' march on April 7. The march, organized by the Overseas Friends of BJP-USA, showcased the support for Prime… pic.twitter.com/LSw1Es0zyg — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2024

As per news agency ANI, the Overseas Friends of BJP-USA (OFBJP) organised the march showcasing support and love for the Indian Prime Minister and his collective aspiration of 'Abki Baar 400 Paar."

Advertisement

Earlier in March the OFBJP organised a special havan at a Hindu Temple in San Fransisco, praying for PM Modi's victory in the general elections.

The group in a press release said, "Hundreds of Indian-American technology professionals from Silicon Valley took part in the ritual and prayed for Modi’s comprehensive victory in the upcoming polls, the OFBJP, USA (San Francisco Bay Area Chapter."

Advertisement

"It was not just a ritual but a collective invocation for the fulfilment of the wishes of the majority of Indians and NRIs," the release added.