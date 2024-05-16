Advertisement

Pratapgarh: Mocking Rahul Gandhi's 'Khatakhat' remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday predicted that after June 4, the INDI will crumble and scatter, 'Khatakhat'. PM Modi made these statements in reference to Rahul Gandhi's 'khatakat khatakat' remark regarding the promise of providing Rs 1 lakh annually. Modi asserted that these 'shehzade' are unfamiliar with hard work and results, believing instead that the nation will develop on its own accord, with phrases like 'Khatakhat...Khatakhat'. He further warned that the people of Raebareli, like Amethi, would also reject him, stressing that governing a country isn't a game for those born with a silver spoon.

. "INDI will crumble and scatter, Khatakhat. After their defeat on June 4, efforts will be made to find scapegoats, Khatakhat. Lucknow's Shehzada (referring to Akhilesh Yadav) and Delhi's Shehzada (referring to Rahul Gandhi) will flee the country to enjoy their summer holidays, Khatakhat", PM Modi stated while addressing a rally in Pratapgarh.

Highlights From PM Modi's Address in Pratapgarh, UP

Congress has snatched the OBC reservation in Karnataka and given it to Muslims. Congress wants to change the constitution and implement this rule across the country but SP, which has betrayed the backward classes, is silent on this... These people are appealing for 'vote jihad' against Modi...

Running the country is not possible for the children born with a silver spoon...They can't do this... after June 4 Modi government will definitely form, but despite this several other things will also take place...INDI alliance will be broken and scattered. 'Shehzade' of Lucknow and Delhi will go on vacation...

Today India organises big events like G-20 with great success and pride. India leaves its tricolour imprint on the moon. Could you have imagined such success 10 years ago? Was there any news other than the scam of thousands of crores?

What was impossible earlier has become possible today. This change, this success has not happened because of Modi... but because of your one vote, this is the power of your vote. That is why today the entire country is saying – the third term of this government... will be more powerful.

In INDI alliance only those people are there who raise question on the valour of the soldiers of the country. Their agenda is to again impose Article 370 in J&K and will they also say that they will abrogate CAA.