Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 14:14 IST

After Nitish, Akhilesh to Dump INDI: SP Goes Solo In Releasing Candidates List

Congress party finds itself in a challenging position, as several regional parties are adamant about not compromising on seat-sharing arrangement.

Moumita Mukherjee
Akhilesh Yadav Rahul Gandhi
Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh: The differences between Congress and Samajwadi Party are far from getting over as the general election approaches. In Uttar Pradesh, the sources close to the Congress leadership claimed that out of 80, only 13 seats have been identified for the Congress party. The final decision on seat sharing will be determined after discussions between the top leadership of Congress and Samajwadi Party. 

Samajwadi Party releases list of candidates

On Tuesday, the Samajwadi Party released its first list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Dimple Yadav, the wife of Akhilesh Yadav, will be contesting from her current Mainpuri seat. The party has selected sitting MLAs Ravidas Mehrotra and Lalji Verma for the Lucknow and Ambedkar Nagar constituencies, respectively.

Shafiqur Rahman Barq (93) has been chosen to contest from Sambhal, the same constituency he currently represents in the Lok Sabha. Akshay Yadav, the son of senior SP leader Ramgopal Yadav, is set to be the candidate from Firozabad, while Dharmendra Yadav has been fielded for the Budaun parliamentary constituency. The list of candidates also includes Devesh Shakya for Etah, Utkarsh Verma for Kheri, Anand Bhadauria for Dhaurahra, Anu Tandon for Unnao, Naval Kishore Shakya for Farrukhabad, Rajaram Pal for Akbarpur, Shivshankar Singh Patel for Banda, Awadhesh Prasad for Faizabad, Ramprasad Chaudhary for Basti, and Kajal Nishad for Gorakhpur.

Advertisement

INDI bloc seat-sharing tussle

As the Nation is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, discussions regarding seat-sharing within the INDI bloc are actively taking place across various states. The INDI alliance, consisting of more than 20 opposition parties, has initiated deliberations on the allocation of seats among allies for the forthcoming general elections. However, the Congress party finds itself in a challenging position, as several regional parties are adamant about not compromising on seat-sharing arrangements.

Advertisement

Mamata, Mann ditch alliance

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently declared that her Trinamool Congress (TMC) party will independently contest all 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. She cited unsuccessful seat-sharing negotiations with Congress as the reason behind her decision. Following Mamata's announcement, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann too clarified that the AAP is not allying with the Congress in Punjab.

Advertisement

However, recent updates from Congress sources indicate that seat-sharing talks between AAP and Congress in Delhi are progressing smoothly. The two parties are considering a 4-3 formula for Delhi. 

Another noteworthy information stated by the sources is that seat-sharing talks in West Bengal are currently on hold, with TMC and Congress reviewing the proposals. TMC remains a part of the INDIA Alliance, sources claimed.

Advertisement

Nitish Kumar returns to NDA

In another u-turn, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar parted ways with the Mahagathbandhan to rejoin the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Resigning as the Bihar CM, Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar stated, "I departed from the INDIA Alliance," breaking ties with the ruling government in partnership with RJD.

Advertisement

Explaining the reasons for his departure from the INDI alliance, Nitish Kumar said on Wednesday, "I had been urging them to select a different name for the alliance, but they had already finalised it. Despite my efforts, they did not make any changes. Even today, they have not decided on the seat-sharing among the parties. This is why I left them and returned to my original alliance. I will continue working for the people of Bihar."

Nitish Kumar also launched a sharp criticism against Rahul Gandhi regarding Congress' attempt to take credit for the caste census. He questioned, “Has he (Rahul) forgotten when the caste census took place? I conducted it in the presence of nine parties. In 2019-2020, I consistently advocated for a caste census in various forums, from the Assembly to public meetings. He (Rahul) is falsely claiming credit, and there's nothing I can do about it. Let it be.”

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 13:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ashok Leyland beats estimates in Q3, upbeat outlook

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info16 minutes ago

  5. Army Inducts Electric Buses for troop movement within Delhi-NCR

    Defence17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement