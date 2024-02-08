Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 15:26 IST

Ahead of INDI Meet, Congress' Adhir Calls Mamata 'Dishonest' and 'Egoistic'

Mamata Banerjee has decided to skip today's meeting.

Digital Desk
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Kolkata: Ahead of INDI alliance's virtual meet on Saturday over seat-sharing, West Bengal's Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee “beimann” (dishonest) and “ahankari”. During the meeting, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren raised the issue, according to our sources. However, Congress' KC Venugopal held that it was not the party's official statement.

The war of words between Trinamool Congress and the state unit of the Congress has intensified with Banerjee not willing to cede any ground when it comes to seat-sharing in Bengal. She has made it clear, time and again, that only the TMC could take BJP on in the state.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 10:36 IST

