Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, 4 BRS Leaders, 1 From Telangana Congress Join BJP
BRS' Godam Nagesh, Sitaram Nayak, Saidy Reddy and Jalagam Venkat Rao joined the BJP on Sunday alongside Srinivas Gomase, who was previously in the Congress.
New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, four leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and one from the Telangana Congress joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday. From BRS, two former MPs, Godam Nagesh and Sitaram Nayak, alongside two former MLAs, Saidy Reddy and Jalgam Venkat Rao, joined the BJP. From Congress, the leader was Srinivas Gomase. Welcoming the new leaders, BJP parliamentary board member K Laxman said that while the leaders of other parties are working for the future of their families, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the country.
BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said on the occasion that people are fed-up with "dynastic and corrupt" parties and praised the five leaders for their work in different capacities.
The BRS is now a "triple B party", Chugh said, describing them as "baba, beta and baby", a reference to its president K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son and daughter.
These three ran a corrupt government in the state, he alleged.
Prime Minister Modi's work for 10 years with zero tolerance against corruption has impressed the people, he said.
With inputs from PTI.
