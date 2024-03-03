Advertisement

Amravati: Ahead of the mega political battle in Andhra Pradesh, two of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs and one MLA, who recently quit the ruling party in the state, on Saturday joined the TDP. The three leaders took the membership of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the presence of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

According to news agency PTI, L Sri Krishna Devarayalu, who left the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP in January, joined the opposition party at a public meeting held in Gurazala Assembly constituency.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly election is slated to take place this year

"We have only 50 days until the elections, and we need to prepare diligently. This is not merely a contest between two families or two communities. It transcends individual interests; it is about addressing the issues facing the people of Palnadu, securing their future, and advancing Palnadu's development projects," said Sri Krishna Devarayalu, addressing the public meeting.

Likewise, V Prabhakar Reddy, Rajya Sabha member from Andhra Pradesh, who recently quit the ruling YSRCP, joined TDP on Saturday in Nellore.

Prabhakar Reddy joined the opposition party along with his wife V Prasanthi Reddy in the presence of TDP supremo Naidu.

"Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy joining (TDP) brings in new encouragement and gives an understanding that we can easily win," said Naidu, addressing a party meeting.

The former CM asserted that YSRCP is emptying out in Nellore district, referring to the influx of a few more leaders from the ruling party to TDP.

Reddy was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2018 under YSRCP and his tenure is set to end shortly.

Earlier today, Mylavaram MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad also joined TDP after quitting the YSRCP.

Other MPs who recently quit YSRCP include M Sreenivasulu Reddy from Ongole, Balashowry Vallabhaneni (Machilipatnam) and K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju (Narasapuram).