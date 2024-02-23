English
Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 10:29 IST

Ahmed Patel's Son Faisal Sends Big Warning: "Will Not Support AAP-Congress Alliance If…"

Despite internal hurdles within Congress regarding the alliance with AAP, sources suggested the two parties are expected to finalise their alliance soon.

Digital Desk
Rahul Gandhi with Jairam Ramesh
Rahul Gandhi with Jairam Ramesh | Image:PTI/File
  • 2 min read
Talks between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress regarding seat-sharing in Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls are in their final stages, according to reliable sources. The long-anticipated alliance between the two political parties is expected to be officially announced in the coming days, as both sides iron out the seat-sharing formula.

A potential hurdle in the alliance surfaced on Thursday when Faisal Ahmed, the son of late Congress veteran Ahmed Patel, made a significant announcement. Taking to X, Faisal Ahmed Patel stated that neither he nor committed Congress workers would support the AAP-Congress alliance if the Bharuch seat in Gujarat is allocated to the Aam Aadmi Party. Patel wrote, "If the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat is allotted to the AAP under the alliance in the next Lok Sabha elections, neither I nor the workers of the Congress party will support the candidate of the AAP party."

Despite internal hurdles within Congress regarding the alliance with AAP, sources suggested the two parties are expected to finalise their alliance for Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana soon. Senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi addressed a press conference and said that the AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi is on the verge of finalisation and the official announcement is likely in a day or two. As per reports, the Congress has reportedly decided to allocate one seat to AAP in Haryana and two in Gujarat as part of the agreement. 

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 10:29 IST

