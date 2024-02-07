Advertisement

Chennai: The AIADMK, Tamil Nadu's leading opposition party, is actively pursuing alliances ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after its exit from the NDA alliance with the BJP. Led by General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy, the AIADMK is engaged in discussions with various parties to form a strong alliance against the ruling DMK-led coalition. The party, facing challenges since the demise of J Jayalalithaa, is striving for victory in the polls.

The AIADMK's parliamentary committee, headed by former minister D Jayakumar, is dedicated to establishing a robust alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Sources indicated that the AIADMK is likely to join forces with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in the state. The SDPI is in talks with the AIADMK, aiming for the contesting rights in two seats during the elections. The SDPI has identified six constituencies, including Ramanathapuram, Mayiladudhurai, Pollachi, Dindugul, Erode, and Central Chennai, as its strongholds.

A meeting scheduled for the next week will play a crucial role in finalising the alliance, contingent on reaching a consensus on seat sharing, said the sources. The SDPI is expected to present its list of preferred constituencies during the meeting, and if an agreement on seats is achieved, the alliance between the AIADMK and SDPI could be formalised. Notably, two of the constituencies, Ramanathapuram and Central Chennai, are also on the BJP's radar for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, with rumours circulating about Prime Minister Narendra Modi considering contesting from Ramanathapuram.