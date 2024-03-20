Updated March 20th, 2024 at 10:21 IST
AIADMK Releases First List of 16 Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Check Full List
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) released the first list of candidates on Wednesday
- Elections
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Chennai: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) released the first list of candidates on Wednesday, March 20, for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.
Check Full List of Candidates:
Advertisement
Chennai South - Jayavardhan
North Chennai - Royapuram Manoharan
Krishnagiri - Jayaprakash
Erode - Atral Ashok Kumar
Chidambaram - Chandrahaasan
Madurai - Saravanan
Theni - Vd Narayanasamy
Nagapattinam - Surjith Sankar
Namakkal - Tamil Mani
Salem - Vignesh
Villupuram - Bakkiyaraj
Arakkonam - AL Vijayan
Krishnagiri - Jayaprakash
Salem - Vignesh
Madurai - Dr Saravanan
Erode - Attral Ashokkumar
Advertisement
Published March 20th, 2024 at 10:19 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.