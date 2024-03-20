×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

AIADMK Releases First List of 16 Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Check Full List

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) released the first list of candidates on Wednesday

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
AIADMK Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami
AIADMK Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami | Image: PTI
Chennai: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) released the first list of candidates on Wednesday, March 20, for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. 

Check Full List of Candidates: 

Chennai South - Jayavardhan
North Chennai - Royapuram Manoharan
Krishnagiri - Jayaprakash 
Erode - Atral Ashok Kumar 
Chidambaram - Chandrahaasan
Madurai - Saravanan 
Theni - Vd Narayanasamy 
Nagapattinam - Surjith Sankar
Namakkal - Tamil Mani
Salem - Vignesh 
Villupuram - Bakkiyaraj

Arakkonam - AL Vijayan
Krishnagiri - Jayaprakash
Salem - Vignesh
Madurai - Dr Saravanan
Erode - Attral  Ashokkumar

Published March 20th, 2024 at 10:19 IST

