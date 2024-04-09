×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 18:07 IST

Air Coolers, Fans At Polling Stations In Punjab Amid Prediction of Extreme Heat

Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C on Tuesday said deputy commissioners have been asked to arrange the facilities on the poll day amid the likelihood of extreme heat.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Air Coolers, Fans At Polling Stations In Punjab Amid Prediction of Extreme Heat
Air Coolers, Fans At Polling Stations In Punjab Amid Prediction of Extreme Heat | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
Chandigarh: Polling stations in Punjab will have air coolers, fans, sweetened water and shades, among other facilities, for voters exercising their franchise to beat the summer heat. Polling for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1. Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C on Tuesday said deputy commissioners have been asked to arrange the facilities on the poll day amid the likelihood of extreme heat.

"There will be drinking water, sweetened water and shades at polling stations. Coolers or fans will also be arranged," he told PTI.

There will also be waiting areas where voters can wait their turn. Volunteers will be deployed at polling stations to help the voters, he added.

Last month, the Election Commission asked for "strict compliance" with its directive of providing assured minimum facilities at polling stations, including drinking water and shade, for the Lok Sabha polls in the backdrop of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a harsh summer.

The poll panel cited the IMD and noted that there was a high probability of above-normal temperatures during the summer, "which may translate into stronger and longer spells of heat wave, especially during the months of March to June".

Sibin said a target of achieving more than 70 per cent voter turnout in the state has been set for the Lok Sabha elections.

"This time, we have set a target voting percentage of more than 70," he said, referring to the "Iss Vaar, 70 Paar" slogan.

Punjab's voting percentage during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was 65.96 per cent, much lower than the national average.

Sibin also said that of Punjab's 24,433 polling stations, 4,976 have been declared as 'vulnerable' with a maximum 624 in Amritsar, followed by 472 in Jalandhar and 458 in Ludhiana.

A total of 1,33,535 (1.33 lakh) people have been identified as vulnerable voters and 4,242 as persons causing vulnerability, according to data.

The 'vulnerable' polling stations fall in areas susceptible to the misuse of money and muscle for influencing or intimidating voters.

Sibin also said his office has so far received 779 complaints, most relating to the defacement of property. Of the total, 540 complaints have been addressed. 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 17:25 IST

Whatsapp logo