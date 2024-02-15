Advertisement

Mumbai: Reading out his ruling on the disqualification petitions filed by the warring factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Thursday evening held that the Ajit Pawar-led faction was the real NCP when two breakaway groups emerged in the party in July last year, news agency PTI reported.

"All the petitions seeking disqualification of MLAs are rejected," PTI quoted Narwekar as saying.

