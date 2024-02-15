Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 18:22 IST

Ajit Pawar Group Represented Real NCP When Factions Emerged, Says Maharashtra Speaker

Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar held the Ajit Pawar-led faction was the real NCP when two groups emerged in the party in July last year.

ajit pawar
Ajit Pawar | Image:pti
Mumbai: Reading out his ruling on the disqualification petitions filed by the warring factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Thursday evening held that the Ajit Pawar-led faction was the real NCP when two breakaway groups emerged in the party in July last year, news agency PTI reported.

"All the petitions seeking disqualification of MLAs are rejected," PTI quoted Narwekar as saying.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 18:22 IST

