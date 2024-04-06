Advertisement

Khajuraho: In a major setback for the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the SP candidate Meira Deepak Yadav's nomination from Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency on Friday got rejected. The cancellation of the candidature of the Samajwadi Party leader has come up as a big jolt for only the Akhilesh Yadav-led party but for the entire INDI Alliance, since the seat was given to the SP as a deal formulated during seat-sharing for the opposition bloc. Meanwhile, miffed with the rejection of the nomination, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav hurled verbal attack at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging conspiracy against the opposition.

Reportedly, as per the seat-sharing formula, the Khajuraho seat had landed in the Samajwadi Party’s account and the rejection of Meira Yadav's nomination has paved a way for a certain victory of the BJP candidate from the constituency. Notably, Madhya Pradesh BJP President VD Sharma has been fielded from the constituency.

Samajwadi Party had earlier replaced candidate on the same seat

As per the information, a certified copy of the voter list regarding the name in the voter list was not attached with the form, following which Panna District Election Officer Suresh Kumar rejected the form.

The Samajwadi Party candidate went to the collector for the correction but it couldn’t happen due to lack of time, says report.

The Samajwadi Party had earlier declared Manoj Yadav as the Lok Sabha candidate from the seat. But, later the party replaced him with Meira Yadav on the same seat.

In the last election, BJP's VD Sharma had won from the Khajuraho seat against the SP candidate.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav later took to X, to express his displeasure saying that cancelling the nomination of INDI Alliance's SP candidate Meira Yadav from Khajuraho seat was a conspiracy.

Akhilesh Yadav wrote, “Cancelling the nomination of INDI Alliance's SP candidate Meira Yadav from Khajuraho seat is a blatant murder of democracy. It is being said that if the signatures were not there, then why did the inspecting officer take the form. All these are excuses and frustration of the defeated BJP. Those who can cheat in front of the court's camera, what kind of conspiracies they must be hatching behind the back after getting the form.”

“BJP is a liar not only in words but also in actions and is guilty of making the entire administrative system corrupt. There should be a judicial inquiry into this incident as cancelling someone's nomination is a democratic crime,” Yadav stated.

